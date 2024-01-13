Edmonds American Legion Post 66 Spearheads Donation Drive for Veterans

In the heart of winter, a beacon of hope emerges for veterans in Snohomish County. The Edmonds American Legion Post 66 is spearheading a donation drive on Saturday, January 20th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to support the county’s veteran community, many of whom grapple with the harsh winter conditions. The event stands as a testament to the solidarity and commitment of the local community to their veterans.

Donations to Ease the Winter Chill

The drive is primarily focused on amassing non-perishable food items and cold weather clothing such as hats, gloves, socks, sweaters, and coats. These essentials will be distributed to the veterans via the Lynnwood Heroes Café, providing a modicum of comfort during the biting winter season. In Snohomish County, where over 50,000 veterans reside, the gesture is not just generous but also necessary.

A Proper Send-off for Old Glory

Adding a unique touch to the event, the Legion Post 66 will also accept used American flags for proper disposal. This service ensures that the flags, having fulfilled their symbolistic duties, are retired with the respect they deserve.

Community Participation: An Act of Remembrance and Respect

The local community can participate in this charitable effort by dropping off their donations at 117 6th Ave. S. in Edmonds. By doing so, they not only assist in alleviating the hardships of veterans but also acknowledge their sacrifices, ensuring that their valor is never forgotten.