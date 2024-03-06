EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater: Luxury Redefined by Two Roads Development

Two Roads Development has just unveiled the interiors and amenity spaces of EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, marking a significant milestone in luxury living along Biscayne Bay. Located at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, this 55-story architectural masterpiece designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, introduces the global hotel brand's first luxury condominium residences in the area. Studio Munge's interior design, inspired by the MiMo (Miami Modernist) movement, emphasizes contemporary elegance and tranquility.

Design and Luxury Meet at Miami's Bayfront

With 800 linear feet of bay frontage, EDITION Residences offers unparalleled views and a design that seamlessly integrates with the tranquil waters of Biscayne Bay. Taylor Collins, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development, highlights the project’s alignment with the sophisticated EDITION brand, promising an unmatched level of service. The development's layout includes four units per floor, each with private elevator lobbies, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. Alessandro Munge, Founder & Design Director of Studio Munge, points to the 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces as key to the unique experiences awaiting residents. These amenities range from a resort-style pool and wellness center to pickleball courts and a fine dining restaurant, all designed to foster community and wellness.

A Sanctuary of Sophistication

The interiors, crafted with a palette of white oak, pearl plaster, natural stone, and lush greenery, reflect a refined elegance that transcends typical luxury. The outdoor spaces, designed by EDSA, further enhance this tranquility with tropical and lush landscaping, creating a serene retreat in the heart of Miami. This holistic approach to luxury living is complemented by an on-site concierge team, ready to assist with deliveries, reservations, and in-residence dining, further emphasizing the development's commitment to service excellence.

Looking Ahead: Construction and Sales

With construction slated to begin in early 2024 and an estimated delivery timeframe of 36 months, anticipation for EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, continues to build. The $10 million sales gallery, offering prospective residents a glimpse into the lifestyle that awaits, features replicas of the master bathroom, kitchen, and living room. Exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, sales are underway, inviting discerning buyers to explore what promises to be one of Miami's most prestigious addresses.

As EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, prepares to redefine luxury living along Biscayne Bay, its blend of architectural brilliance, meticulous design, and unparalleled amenities sets a new standard for condominium residences. With its serene bayfront location, sophisticated interiors, and comprehensive suite of services and amenities, this development promises to be a sanctuary of elegance and tranquility in one of Miami's most vibrant neighborhoods.