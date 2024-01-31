Edison Area Sees 17 Home Sales in One Week: A Detailed Analysis

The last week of January was a lively one for the real estate market in the Edison area, with 17 homes changing hands. The transactions, which occurred between January 22 and January 28, presented a wide array of homes, with varying prices and sizes, reflecting the diverse options available in the market.

The Median Sale

The median sale for the period was a home located on Silver Lake Avenue in Edison. This 1,972-square-foot property was sold for $585,000, serving as a benchmark for the week's transactions. The home's sale price and size represent the midpoint in a vibrant market, providing a snapshot of the current state of real estate in the Edison area.

Price Per Square Foot: A Detailed Analysis

One of the key metrics used in real estate transactions is the price per square foot. This measure provides a more nuanced view of the value of homes, taking into account variations in size. For instance, a property at 23 Liddle Ave. was sold for $144,602. With a size of 576 square feet, this translates to a price of $251 per square foot. Another property, located at 102 College Drive, sold for a total of $227,500. This home, measuring 702 square feet, resulted in a price of $324 per square foot.

Additional Properties Sold

Other properties that found new owners during this week include 34 Glendale Ave., 60 Idlewild Road, 1904 Merrywood Drive, 11 William Blow Court, 15 Devon Road, and 26 Melbloum Lane. The sale prices for these homes varied significantly, ranging from $348,000 to $885,000. The sizes of these properties also presented a wide range, from 1,068 square feet to 2,993 square feet. The price per square foot for these homes varied as well, with the lowest being $264 and the highest at $407.

The recent transactions in the Edison area paint a picture of a dynamic and varied real estate market. From modest-sized homes to expansive properties, the housing landscape in Edison caters to a broad spectrum of preferences and budgets, as reflected in the diverse range of home sales during this one-week period.