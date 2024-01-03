en English
Disaster

Edison Apartment Fire Aftermath: Tenants Demand Safety Improvements and Better Communication

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
In the heart of Edgewater, Chicago, the residents of the Edison Apartment building find themselves in a frustrating limbo, five days following a severe fire that upended their lives. The incident, which required several rescues, has left tenants displaced and grappling with a lack of electricity, minimal communication from building management, and mounting safety fears.

Tenants Navigate Life Amid Rubble

Despite some repairs, such as window replacements, the units remain blanketed in soot. Flynn Makuch, a resident of the building, is currently living in an empty unit upstairs. However, the conditions are far from ideal, with evidence of mice and other maintenance issues adding to the strain. Like Makuch, other tenants are trying to make the best of a dire situation, while simultaneously voicing their concerns over the incident’s handling and the building’s safety features.

Silent Alarms: A Safety Concern

One of the key issues raised by the tenants revolves around the building’s fire safety system—or the lack thereof. According to them, the fire was not signalled by any alarms. Instead, it was a neighbor’s alert that brought the threat to their attention. The absence of audible alarms during a significant fire has raised eyebrows and sparked demands for upgrades in fire safety features.

Limited Communication from Management

Adding to the tenants’ woes is the limited communication from the building managers. Apart from a brief acknowledgment and a notice posted by the elevator, there has been little to no dialogue. CBS 2’s efforts to reach out to the management office resulted in a response from an employee who claimed no knowledge of messages from the tenants association or individual tenants regarding ongoing safety concerns. However, this contradicts the tenants association’s records, which show messages sent to the corporate office seeking a meeting with management.

A Plea for Urgency

As of now, no meeting has been scheduled, and the tenants are left in a state of uncertainty. Despite the hardships, tenants like Makuch are not backing down, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these life-or-death safety issues. As they navigate through the aftermath of the fire, the residents of the Edison Apartment building are a testament to resilience, even as they continue to fight for their right to safety and communication.

Disaster Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

