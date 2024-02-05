Edgartown School Faces Declining Enrollment and Leadership Challenges

Parents and former members of the Edgartown School community are raising alarms over a dwindling student population and perceived deficiencies in the school's leadership. The enrolment figures at Edgartown School have experienced a decline, with a reduction of 20 students since the last academic year, leaving the current count at 379. However, the more pronounced imbalance is evident in the school choice numbers, suggesting an exodus of students to other school districts.

Shifting Student Population

The 2014-2015 academic year witnessed a net loss of 20 students, while the period between 2017 and 2019 saw 35 students departing and only seven joining. This trend has persisted into the current school year, with 17 students leaving and merely two new enrolments. These statistics took the school committee members and the school principal by surprise at a recent meeting.

Leadership Concerns

The school's principal, Shelley Einbinder, previously unaware of this data, accepted the revelations as an eye-opener. On the other hand, parents are pushing for the implementation of effective feedback gathering mechanisms, such as exit interviews and surveys, from those opting to leave the school.

Superintendent Richie Smith has supported the proposal of exit interviews, underscoring the significance of data for improvement. However, during the public comment period, parents and a former committee member argued that surveys alone are insufficient to address the discontent, pointing at deep-seated cultural issues within the school's leadership.

Next Steps

In response to these concerns, Superintendent Smith has scheduled a meeting with parents to delve deeper into their apprehensions and suggestions. Amidst these challenges, the school community is united in its aspiration to ensure a conducive and inclusive learning environment for its students, pushing for transparency and changes within the school's leadership.