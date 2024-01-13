Eddie Kingston Advocates for Respectful Social Media Engagement

In a recent episode of the Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat, Eddie Kingston, the AEW Continental Champion, gave a candid account of his views on social media, particularly expressing his disdain for Twitter. Kingston’s remarks have sparked a discussion about the online behavior of wrestling fans and the role of wrestling bosses in moderating social media discourse.

Eddie Kingston on Negativity on Twitter

Kingston reflected on the negativity that permeates Twitter, describing the platform as unhealthy. He recounted an incident where a user created a new profile solely to post derogatory remarks about his fellow AEW wrestler, Riho. This act, he said, left him so appalled that he chose to delete the app.

Social Media: A Call for Respectful Engagement

Kingston’s comments extended beyond his personal experience, encompassing the broader issue of online discourse. He underscored the need for respectful engagement on social media, harking back to childhood lessons about civility and discretion. He argued that the same standards should apply to online interactions, calling for a shift away from the negativity and low hanging fruit jokes that have become all too common.

On Tony Khan and Social Media

When quizzed about AEW’s Tony Khan comparing wrestlers on social media, Kingston was unequivocal. He emphasized the importance of focusing on personal growth and self-improvement before passing judgment on others. His advice was simple: mind your own business. He also voiced his opinion on bosses involving themselves in what talent post on social media, maintaining that people should do what they want without being tattletales.

A Glimpse of Kingston’s Character

In a testament to his character, Kingston recounted an incident where he personally compensated Joe Black for a show after Black was not adequately remunerated. This act of kindness is a stark contrast to the negativity that Kingston believes is rife on social media, further reinforcing his call for a more respectful and considerate online environment.