EDDC and Scott Enterprises Forge Ahead with Major Revitalization Plans for Erie

In an ambitious collaborative effort, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) and Scott Enterprises have laid out a comprehensive plan to revitalize Erie’s downtown and Bayfront areas. The venture, aimed at breathing new life into these locales, features significant development projects that will reshape Erie’s landscape.

A New Chapter for Fifth Street

The EDDC has focused considerable attention on a construction project on Fifth Street, which is slated to reopen in May with the grand unveiling of a new building. The structure, a promising addition to the downtown scene, boasts 32 apartments, Dave’s Diner, another bar and restaurant, and an access point to a fresh parking garage on Peach Street.

Revamping the Former Coconut Joe’s Site

In addition to the Fifth Street development, a new connector project is taking shape at the previous location of Coconut Joe’s. This endeavor promises to add a retail food service and office space on the first floor, expanding downtown Erie’s commercial options.

The Lure of City-Center Living

Drew Whiting, the CEO of EDDC, underscored the burgeoning interest in city-center living. The appeal of downtown amenities such as a food hall, climbing gym, grocery store, cigar lounge, and retail spaces is evident, and these developments aim to meet this growing demand.

Challenges and Opportunities on the Bayfront

Scott Enterprises has its sights set on the Bayfront, with plans to construct another hotel nestled between the Hampton Inn and the Erie Maritime Museum. Despite the high construction costs related to the location, the company remains optimistic, seeking additional grant funding to support the project. Nick Scott Jr., from Scott Enterprises, painted a vivid picture of ‘Harbor Place’, the Bayfront area, envisioning it as a mixed-use space for living, working, and playing. Plans are afoot for further residential and office space development along the pier.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has induced some delays, both organizations reflect on 2023 as a successful year and look forward to the future with optimism. The dawn of 2024 holds the promise of transformative developments for Erie.