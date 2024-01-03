en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Economists Forecast a Hiring Slowdown in 2024 Despite Enduring Labor Market Resilience

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Economists Forecast a Hiring Slowdown in 2024 Despite Enduring Labor Market Resilience

Amid rising interest rates, leading economists in the United States predict a potential hiring slowdown in 2024. The forecasts range from continued economic growth to an early 2024 slowdown, with anticipated GDP growth varying from a low of 0.5% to a high of 3.75%. Stock market volatility is a given, but a decrease in interest rates is also likely in 2024.

Factors Influencing the Hiring Slowdown

Economists attribute the predicted hiring slowdown to several factors, including an expected slowing of economic growth, depletion of pandemic savings, and a decrease in federal government spending. Concurrently, near-record home and stock prices, easing inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce interest rates are anticipated to keep the economy stable. Despite concerns about inflation and the impact of rate hikes, there are also encouraging signs such as average annual wage growth and strong productivity growth. Consumer spending is projected to rise by 1.4% in 2024, according to the Wolters Kluwer survey.

Unemployment Rate and Job Creation

Early economic data for 2024 points to a cooling job market, with around 170,000 jobs expected to be created, down from November’s 199,000. The current unemployment rate of 3.7% is also expected to increase. Some economists have revised their estimates, with GDP growth forecasts ranging from 1.8% to 1.9%. The Federal Reserve’s minutes, to be released on Wednesday, will provide further insight into future interest rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve’s Stance

The Federal Reserve has signaled its intent to begin reducing rates this year, with expectations of three rate cuts in 2024. Major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America also foresee rate cuts beginning in March, while JPMorgan’s chief US economist expects five rate cuts this year. The 10-year US Treasury note yield has fallen below 4, potentially influencing the timing and number of rate cuts. Despite overeager investors and falling bond yields, the Federal Reserve remains cautious about rate cuts, considering the risk of reigniting inflation. The US economy is currently running at a softer pace, but the resilience of hiring and spending remains solid.

0
Economy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CMS Info Systems Outlines India's Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

By Rafia Tasleem

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Bahrain's New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By Shivani Chauhan

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

By Hadeel Hashem

The Castle in Blackpool: Kieran O'Shea's Fourth Attempt at Urban Renew ...
@Economy · 16 mins
The Castle in Blackpool: Kieran O'Shea's Fourth Attempt at Urban Renew ...
heart comment 0
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon
MSEDCL Implements Electricity Rate Hike Across Various Maharashtra Regions

By Rafia Tasleem

MSEDCL Implements Electricity Rate Hike Across Various Maharashtra Regions
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
48 seconds
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
2 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
2 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
3 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app