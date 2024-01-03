Economists Forecast a Hiring Slowdown in 2024 Despite Enduring Labor Market Resilience

Amid rising interest rates, leading economists in the United States predict a potential hiring slowdown in 2024. The forecasts range from continued economic growth to an early 2024 slowdown, with anticipated GDP growth varying from a low of 0.5% to a high of 3.75%. Stock market volatility is a given, but a decrease in interest rates is also likely in 2024.

Factors Influencing the Hiring Slowdown

Economists attribute the predicted hiring slowdown to several factors, including an expected slowing of economic growth, depletion of pandemic savings, and a decrease in federal government spending. Concurrently, near-record home and stock prices, easing inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce interest rates are anticipated to keep the economy stable. Despite concerns about inflation and the impact of rate hikes, there are also encouraging signs such as average annual wage growth and strong productivity growth. Consumer spending is projected to rise by 1.4% in 2024, according to the Wolters Kluwer survey.

Unemployment Rate and Job Creation

Early economic data for 2024 points to a cooling job market, with around 170,000 jobs expected to be created, down from November’s 199,000. The current unemployment rate of 3.7% is also expected to increase. Some economists have revised their estimates, with GDP growth forecasts ranging from 1.8% to 1.9%. The Federal Reserve’s minutes, to be released on Wednesday, will provide further insight into future interest rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve’s Stance

The Federal Reserve has signaled its intent to begin reducing rates this year, with expectations of three rate cuts in 2024. Major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America also foresee rate cuts beginning in March, while JPMorgan’s chief US economist expects five rate cuts this year. The 10-year US Treasury note yield has fallen below 4, potentially influencing the timing and number of rate cuts. Despite overeager investors and falling bond yields, the Federal Reserve remains cautious about rate cuts, considering the risk of reigniting inflation. The US economy is currently running at a softer pace, but the resilience of hiring and spending remains solid.