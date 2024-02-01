Economists Diverge on January's Nonfarm Payroll Predictions

As the world awaits the release of January's nonfarm payroll figures, the financial world abounds in a chorus of differing opinions. Several economists have offered their projections, each varying in optimism and interpretation of the labor market's strength. The consensus forecast suggests a moderate rise, but outliers have predictions that are more bullish.

Forecasts Above Consensus

Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist for Santander, stands out with a forecast of 285,000 jobs, a figure significantly higher than the consensus forecast by approximately 100,000. Stanley's projection signals a strong belief in the robustness of the US labor market and its potential for a substantial employment surge. Lydia Boussour, a senior economist at EY, also leans towards an optimistic forecast, albeit slightly less. She expects an increase of 275,000 jobs, still an impressive number above the consensus.

More Conservative Estimates

On the other side of the spectrum, Citi economists have offered a more conservative estimate. They predict the addition of 240,000 jobs in January, which they base on the low initial jobless claims observed in December and the first half of January. Their projection is more restrained than Stanley's and Boussour's but still indicates a healthy labor market. Morgan Stanley strategists also predict a gain, although their forecast, at 215,000 new jobs, is the lowest among those mentioned.

Implications for the Labor Market

These varying forecasts provide a range of expectations for the soon-to-be-released employment data. They indicate differing opinions on the labor market's strength, with some economists predicting an upward trajectory and others a more steady course. Regardless of the actual numbers, the diversity in these forecasts underscores the complexities and uncertainties inherent in the labor market and economic forecasting.