Economists as Expert Witnesses: A Case of Bias and Commercialism?

In the courtroom’s hallowed halls, a new breed of influencers has emerged: economists. Their expertise in dissecting complex financial and economic quandaries has made them indispensable in the U.S. legal system, acting as expert witnesses to sway trial outcomes. A case in point is the high-profile legal dispute involving Jonathan Orszag, an acclaimed specialist in antitrust analysis, and his former employer, FTI Consulting.

Orszag’s Ousting

Orszag’s severance from FTI Consulting stemmed from his quest for amplified control and a higher profit share for his unit, Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI. The aftermath saw FTI sue Orszag, accusing him of plotting to launch a competitor to Compass Lexecon and attempting to recruit hundreds of his past colleagues. A guiding principle that Orszag has often reiterated is that the value of economic experts lies with the individual, not the firm. Hence, when experts shift their allegiances, clients, more often than not, follow suit.

The Expert Witness Industrial-Complex

This legal skirmish surfaces amid increasing concerns about the potential bias of expert witnesses. These experts, expected to offer neutral analysis, may instead deliver results-oriented testimony, casting doubts on their impartiality. This evolution of the ‘expert witness industrial-complex’ can result in conflicting estimates in courtrooms, with experts potentially behaving more like ‘hired guns’, rather than disinterested advisors.

Commercialism and Adversariality

The case also shines a spotlight on the growing commercialism within the expert witness field, and the adversarial nature of the American justice system. This contrasts sharply with the legal systems in other nations, where expert witnesses often collaborate to present a unified set of facts. Orszag, who joined FTI in 2006 after selling his firm for a handsome $72 million, vehemently denies violating his contract. He also challenges the enforceability of restrictive covenants that FTI has invoked.

