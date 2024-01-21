Economist Steve Hanke Predicts 2024 U.S. Recession, Warns of Stock Market Decline and Inflation Drop

Steve Hanke, a seasoned economist and professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, anticipates a recession hitting the United States in 2024. He further forecasts a decline in the stock market and a drop in the inflation rate to below 2% by the end of the year. Hanke, known for his rigorous analyses, suggests that the current sky-high trading of the S&P 500 index is a bubble waiting to burst. His warnings come at a time when the S&P 500 is trading near an all-time high, leading him to believe that it is overvalued and due for a downturn as the anticipated recession takes root.

Erratic Inflation and the Role of Money Supply

Contrary to popular belief, Hanke attributes the recent unpredictable inflation to fluctuations in the U.S. money supply, downplaying the influence of supply-chain disruptions or variations in energy and metal prices. Along with his colleague, John Greenwood, Hanke proposes an interesting solution to the inflation problem. They suggest that maintaining a 6% annual growth in the broad measure of money supply known as M2 could potentially keep inflation around the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%. This approach, they believe, could provide a stabilizing effect on the economy, even amidst the predicted recession.

Contrasting Perspectives: Soft Landing or Harsh Reality?

Hanke's ominous predictions starkly contrast with the growing optimism among top investors. Many foresee a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy, implying a smooth transition without any major economic disruptions. They continue to favor investments in major technology stocks like Apple and Amazon, viewing them as relatively resilient amidst economic turbulence. However, the potential threat of a 2024 recession has prompted some investors to explore alternative investment strategies. For instance, diversified real estate investments are being considered as a potential hedge against the looming economic downturn.

Forecasting the Unforeseen

While Hanke's predictions might seem alarming, they are not completely unfounded. The economist has been issuing similar warnings for a while, cautioning about shrinking corporate profits and output as well as complacent investors. In December, Hanke cautioned that the U.S. economy was 'running on fumes' and 'on schedule to tank' due to a substantial decrease in its money supply since March 2022. Only time will tell whether Hanke's predictions come to fruition, but his insights certainly provide food for thought in an uncertain economic landscape.