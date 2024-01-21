Economic Reports This Week Could Shape Federal Reserve's Rate Policy

The future of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy hangs in the balance as two key economic reports are due this week, expected to cast a significant influence. The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) is predicted to have grown at a 1.7% pace in the last quarter of 2023, marking the slowest expansion since a 0.6% decline in Q2 2022.

Anticipating Inflation Trends

Alongside this, the Commerce Department is set to release the personal consumption expenditures price index, known as the core PCE. This index serves as a crucial inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve. Economic pundits are forecasting a 0.2% monthly surge and a 3% annual growth in core PCE prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy components. The markets are keeping a close eye on these figures as they move towards the Fed's 2% inflation target - a milestone yet to be reached.

Decisions Driven by Data

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the importance of these data points in shaping the Fed's rate trajectory. The decisions, he said, are data-driven and anchored towards achieving the inflation target. Amid these developments, market sentiment has taken a turn. Expectations for a rate cut at the Fed's March meeting have dwindled, along with a decrease in the anticipated number of rate cuts for the year.

Indicators of Change

This change in perspective follows recent data indicating a 0.6% increase in consumer spending for December and a drop in initial jobless claims to their lowest since September 2022. Fed officials such as Governor Christopher Waller, New York Fed President John Williams, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have all indicated a cautious approach to rate cuts. Goolsbee, in particular, is keeping a keen eye on housing inflation, which has shown conflicting signals. The December CPI report indicated a 6.2% increase from the previous year, whereas the new Labor Department's New Tenant Rent Index suggests a different trend.

As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold interest rates steady for the fourth consecutive meeting, there is speculation about potential rate cuts in the first half of 2024 if inflation falls faster than expected. While Fed officials have shown a willingness to entertain rate cuts, there has been no indication of a planned rate cut for March. Policymakers are treading cautiously due to historical errors in the 1970s. As fresh data on inflation and GDP for Q4 is expected next week, last month's projections of a 75 basis points reduction in 2024 rates could be due for review. The FOMC will also have to decide on altering the guidance on future policy actions in its post-meeting statement.