Economic Forecast: Soft Landing Expected in 2024, Says Financial Expert

A Shift in Economic Predictions

Last year, speculations of an impending recession filled the air. However, Moynihan's team now foresees a different economic scenario. Rather than a harsh recession, they project a period of decelerated growth, making for a 'soft landing' scenario. Their research predicts a modest 1% growth rate for the first three quarters of 2024, a drastic contrast to the near 5% growth seen in the third quarter of 2023.

Factors Indicating Possible Turbulence

Despite the rather optimistic outlook, there are signs of potential turbulence. These include small business hiring plans falling, job cuts in manufacturing and service industries, record high credit card debt, and shrinking net profit margins for S&P 500 companies. The inverted yield curve, a consistent signal of recession, is another worrying sign. Despite these indicators, the forecast suggests a controlled slowing of the economy, not a free fall.

The Fed's Role in the Projected Soft Landing

The Federal Reserve aims to achieve a soft landing by gradually lowering benchmark interest rates, a strategy similar to the successful soft landing in the mid-1990s. The stock market's historical response to soft and hard landings is also noteworthy. If the Fed successfully achieves a soft landing, potential positive gains could be on the horizon.

Impact on Businesses and Employees

The projected 1% growth in the first three quarters of 2024 will have implications for businesses and employees. Key statistics include an anticipated increase in joblessness to 4.1% by June and 4.3% by the end of 2024. Certain sectors are likely to suffer more job losses than others, underscoring the potential economic drag in 2024.