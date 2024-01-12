en English
Economy

Economic Disparity and Suffering in the US: The Stark Contrast Between Stock Wealth and Rising Poverty

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
The United States is witnessing a growing economic disparity that is leaving more and more of its citizens grappling with poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity. Despite the stock market’s continual ascent, with about 93 percent of all stock wealth held by the top 10 percent of households, millions of Americans are sinking into the quagmire of economic hardship. Food banks from Southern California to New York’s Bronx are buckling under the increasing demand, with some even having to turn people away due to lack of resources.

The Escalating Homelessness Crisis

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness in America saw a 12 percent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year, signaling an unprecedented growth rate. Among the homeless, the average age is increasing, with senior citizens facing unique challenges due to the lack of resources and healthcare. The disparity between Social Security payments and the rising cost of housing is pushing more older adults into homelessness, a trend that is expected to rise if not addressed with federal investment.

Job Losses and Financial Struggles

The economic struggle is further highlighted by job losses. In December alone, the U.S. lost over 1.5 million full-time jobs, with companies such as Pixar, Twitch, and Google announcing layoffs. Concurrently, credit card delinquency rates have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, indicating that many Americans are finding it increasingly difficult to pay their bills. As such, the economic hardships are expected to continue into 2024, potentially reaching or even surpassing the challenges seen during the Great Recession.

Food Insecurity Worsens

Food insecurity is another issue exacerbating the country’s economic struggle. The decision by Governor Jeff Landry and 15 other Republican governors to reject federal funding for extra food assistance during the summer months has led to a rise in food insecurity in states like Louisiana. This, coupled with the threat of eviction due to a potential government shutdown and the disenrollment of 197,000 people from Medicaid in Louisiana, including a quarter of children, has resulted in a surge of hunger sweeping across the state. Meanwhile, those with lived experience of homelessness are finding opportunities to influence health care systems and other organizations in California, offering a glimmer of hope against the backdrop of the escalating crisis.

In conclusion, the widening chasm between the wealthy and the economically disadvantaged in America is an issue that needs immediate attention. Without significant changes in policy and more substantial investments in social safety nets, the situation is likely to worsen, with dire consequences for those caught in the cycle of poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

