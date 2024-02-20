Eco-Pioneer's Legacy: Widow Sells $1.2M Sustainable Dream Home in Clinton Township

In the rolling expanses of Clinton Township, a unique dwelling nicknamed 'Dream's End' stands as a testament to one couple's unwavering commitment to sustainability and green living. Pat Hebda, a 74-year-old widow, has put her eco-friendly, earth-sheltered home on the market for $1.2 million, following the passing of her husband, Jim Hebda, in December 2021. This sale marks the end of an era for a residence that not only challenged conventional building norms but also embodied the very essence of environmental stewardship.

A Dream Forged in Green

The story of 'Dream's End' begins in 1979, when the Hebda couple, fresh from their days at Michigan State University, acquired a 60-acre plot in Clinton Township. Their initial years on the property were spent in an 1850s-era farmhouse while they pursued careers in education. However, with foresight and a vision for the future, they decided to embark on creating a sustainable home designed to support them through their golden years. Architect Robert Kobet was enlisted to bring this vision to life, resulting in a home built into a hillside, harmoniously blending with its natural surroundings.

Living in Harmony with Nature

'Dream's End' is a marvel of sustainable design, featuring energy-efficient appliances, a rainwater collection system, and wide doorways to ensure accessibility. The architectural masterpiece offers panoramic views of the pristine countryside, encapsulating the serenity and peace the Hebda couple cherished. The property, a quarter of which is wooded and the rest open fields, showcases a dedication to environmental stewardship, with ample space for farming and reconnecting with nature.

A Legacy of Love and Sustainability

Pat Hebda's decision to sell 'Dream's End' and relocate to Boston to be closer to her son has been bittersweet. The home represents a labor of love and a deep commitment to eco-friendly principles that were ahead of their time. With the increasing importance of sustainable and green building practices, as highlighted by the IGBC certification for green buildings, 'Dream's End' stands as a shining example of what is possible when innovation meets environmental responsibility. Pat hopes that the new owners will continue to appreciate and uphold the home's legacy of peace, serenity, and sustainability.

In conclusion, 'Dream's End' is more than just a property; it is a beacon of green living, reflecting a journey of love, commitment, and environmental stewardship. As Pat Hebda turns the page on this chapter of her life, she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and challenge notions of what it means to live in harmony with our surroundings.