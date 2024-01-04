en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EchoStar Challenges FCC’s Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
EchoStar Challenges FCC’s Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile

In a strategic maneuver that underscores the intensifying competition for control over limited spectrum resources, EchoStar Corporation, formerly DISH Network, has submitted two significant filings to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Both petitions aim to influence the rules governing spectrum usage and ownership, potentially reshaping the landscape of the telecom industry.

EchoStar Seeks to Halt SpaceX’s Tests

The first filing petitions for a reconsideration of the FCC’s decision permitting SpaceX to operate within certain airwave bands. EchoStar cites concerns of potential interference with its own satellite operations as the primary cause. Crucially, these bands are fundamental to SpaceX’s ongoing experiments for space-to-ground cell service. EchoStar is advocating for a suspension of SpaceX’s tests until the latter can demonstrate the necessity and safety of these operations. The petition suggests a limitation on SpaceX’s satellite tests, capping them at 10 instead of the hundreds currently planned.

EchoStar Calls for Spectrum Ownership Cap

In the second filing, EchoStar makes a case for stricter rules on the allocation of spectrum ownership. The company proposes a cap of 25% in each market, a move that seems to specifically target T-Mobile. EchoStar’s proposal comes in the wake of T-Mobile’s significant acquisition of spectrum resources, particularly in the mid-band range, which is crucial for 5G services. The pretext for this request is the maintenance of a competitive balance in the telecom industry, which hinges on the control over the limited spectrum resources.

The Impact on the Telecom Industry

These filings by EchoStar represent a broader struggle among telecom companies for dominance over the finite spectrum resources, a key factor in providing advanced, widespread cellular services. The outcome of these petitions could have a profound impact on the telecom industry, potentially redefining the rules of competition and control. The FCC’s responses to EchoStar’s filings will be closely watched by all stakeholders, as they could set precedents for future spectrum usage and ownership disputes.

0
Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
In a recent trading session marked by fluctuations, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), a prominent player in the Software – Application Industry and a member of the Technology Sector, experienced a 5.19% decrease from the previous day’s closing, opening at $119.225. The stock oscillated between a high of $119.225 and a low of $114.2777, finally settling
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
1 min ago
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
1 min ago
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
25 seconds ago
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
34 seconds ago
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
43 seconds ago
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
22 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
35 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
38 seconds
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
56 seconds
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
1 min
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
2 mins
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app