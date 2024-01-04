EchoStar Challenges FCC’s Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile

In a strategic maneuver that underscores the intensifying competition for control over limited spectrum resources, EchoStar Corporation, formerly DISH Network, has submitted two significant filings to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Both petitions aim to influence the rules governing spectrum usage and ownership, potentially reshaping the landscape of the telecom industry.

EchoStar Seeks to Halt SpaceX’s Tests

The first filing petitions for a reconsideration of the FCC’s decision permitting SpaceX to operate within certain airwave bands. EchoStar cites concerns of potential interference with its own satellite operations as the primary cause. Crucially, these bands are fundamental to SpaceX’s ongoing experiments for space-to-ground cell service. EchoStar is advocating for a suspension of SpaceX’s tests until the latter can demonstrate the necessity and safety of these operations. The petition suggests a limitation on SpaceX’s satellite tests, capping them at 10 instead of the hundreds currently planned.

EchoStar Calls for Spectrum Ownership Cap

In the second filing, EchoStar makes a case for stricter rules on the allocation of spectrum ownership. The company proposes a cap of 25% in each market, a move that seems to specifically target T-Mobile. EchoStar’s proposal comes in the wake of T-Mobile’s significant acquisition of spectrum resources, particularly in the mid-band range, which is crucial for 5G services. The pretext for this request is the maintenance of a competitive balance in the telecom industry, which hinges on the control over the limited spectrum resources.

The Impact on the Telecom Industry

These filings by EchoStar represent a broader struggle among telecom companies for dominance over the finite spectrum resources, a key factor in providing advanced, widespread cellular services. The outcome of these petitions could have a profound impact on the telecom industry, potentially redefining the rules of competition and control. The FCC’s responses to EchoStar’s filings will be closely watched by all stakeholders, as they could set precedents for future spectrum usage and ownership disputes.