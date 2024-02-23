Christine Correa Ensemble Echoes Resistance, Reviving Max Roach's Anthems

As the sun sets on a chilly March evening in Farmington, Maine, the Emery Community Arts Center is abuzz with anticipation. Inside, an event poised to blend historical reverence with contemporary reflection is about to unfold. 'Just You Stand and Listen with Me: Songs of Protest and Resistance,' a jazz concert featuring the New York-based Christine Correa Ensemble, is not just another performance; it's a journey through time, echoing the struggles and triumphs of the civil rights movement through the powerful medium of music.

The Legacy of Max Roach

Max Roach was not just a drummer. He was a visionary, a pioneer of bebop, and a fervent activist for civil rights. His seminal works, 'Freedom Now Suite' and 'Percussion Bitter Sweet,' crafted in collaboration with lyricist Oscar Brown Jr. in the 1960s, are more than just music. They are a narrative, a protest, and a plea for equality and justice. Through compositions like these, Roach carved out a space for music as a form of resistance, intertwining the fight for civil rights with the evolution of jazz. Tonight, these compositions find new life through the voices and instruments of the Christine Correa Ensemble.

Christine Correa: A Conduit of Musical Heritage

At the helm of this ensemble stands Christine Correa, a figure synonymous with both jazz performance and education. Correa, who has directed the Maine Jazz Camp at UMF since 1994, carries with her not just the legacy of her own musical career but also a deep reverence for the works of Max Roach. As a faculty member at Columbia University's jazz programs and a resident of Brooklyn, New York, she bridges geographical and generational gaps, bringing Roach's message to new audiences. Tonight's performance, featuring Sam Newsome, Michael Sarin, Kim Cass, and Andrew Boudreau, is a testament to the enduring power of Roach's music, reimagined yet faithful to its roots.

The Emery Community Arts Center: A Stage for Dialogue

Located in downtown Farmington, the Emery Community Arts Center is more than just a venue; it's a catalyst for conversation and experimentation in the arts. Tonight, it serves as the backdrop for a musical dialogue that transcends decades. 'Just You Stand and Listen with Me' is not merely a concert but a communal experience, inviting listeners to reflect on the ongoing struggles for racial equality and justice in America. Through this event, the ensemble and the audience alike participate in a powerful act of remembrance and resistance, proving that the messages of the past remain vitally relevant in today's social and political landscape.

As the final notes resonate through the Emery Community Arts Center, the impact of 'Just You Stand and Listen with Me: Songs of Protest and Resistance' lingers in the air. This performance, free and open to the public, does more than pay homage to Max Roach and the civil rights movement; it serves as a reminder of the role of artists as agents of change. In a world where the struggle for equality and justice continues, the voices of Christine Correa and her ensemble, echoing the spirit of Max Roach, remind us of the power of music to inspire, challenge, and transform.