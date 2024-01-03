en English
Echoes of ‘Operation Wetback’ in Today’s Immigration Policies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Echoes of ‘Operation Wetback’ in Today’s Immigration Policies

In a chapter of history that resounds deeply today, Noelia Sanchez and her mother, Aurora, were victims of the official U.S. government deportation campaign in the 1950s known as “Operation Wetback.” Noelia, despite being a U.S.-born citizen, was swept away with her undocumented mother in the tide of mass deportations aimed at removing Mexican immigrants.

‘Operation Wetback’ and the Bracero Program: A Dual Approach

This campaign coincided with the Bracero program, an initiative that offered legal entry to Mexican farmworkers. However, it excluded women and children, forcing some families to enter the U.S. illegally to stay together. The government’s dual approach of welcoming labor while expelling families paints a stark picture of the times.

Questioning the Numbers and Tactics

Historians argue that the reported arrest figures during “Operation Wetback” were inflated. The government’s claim of deporting hundreds of thousands appears to be a gross exaggeration, with scholars insisting that the actual number was much smaller. Furthermore, the campaign was marked by scare tactics designed to provoke self-deportation, a strategy that terrorized communities into leaving the country voluntarily.

Trump’s Promise: Echoes of the Past?

Fast forward to recent years, and we find echoes of these events in the political rhetoric of Donald Trump. Trump promised to implement the largest domestic deportation operation in American history, a pledge that drew parallels with the Eisenhower-era raids. His administration, however, did not achieve the levels of mass deportations he had promised, deporting fewer people than the Obama administration in its first four years.

A Hostile Approach to Immigration

Trump’s stance on immigration has been dubbed as the most hostile in decades. His administration enacted policies that prevented asylum applications, separated families at the border, and constructed parts of a border wall. His rhetoric has drawn criticism from experts who compare his language to that of Nazi Germany, particularly in reference to the purity of blood.

Criticism from Within the Party

Not just opponents, but even those within his own party have criticized Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, chastised Trump for not fulfilling his deportation promises.

A Return and New Beginnings

Despite the upheavals they faced, Noelia Sanchez and her mother eventually returned to the U.S. They settled in Chicago after securing their legal documents, illustrating the resilience and tenacity of those seeking a better life.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

