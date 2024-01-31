EBSA Settles with Revelation Energy Over $1.2M Unpaid Medical Claims

In a landmark settlement, the U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has brokered a deal with Revelation Energy LLC, addressing a staggering $1.2 million in unpaid medical claims tied to the company's health care plan based in Milton, WV.

Unfulfilled Obligations Lead to Massive Medical Debts

The EBSA's meticulous investigation unearthed a lamentable situation. Affiliated employers had shirked their obligations, leaving their self-insured health plan underfunded. As a consequence, their employees were burdened with over $1.296 million in unpaid medical bills. The settlement stipulates that these unpaid claims must be resolved by the employers, a responsibility that cannot be shirked any longer.

A Lifeline for Affected Employees

As part of the resolution process, former Blackjewel LLC CEO Jeffrey A. Hoops and the affiliated employers are required to negotiate with the top 19 healthcare providers. Furthermore, they must reimburse employees who paid out-of-pocket for services that should have been covered by the plan. Employers are also charged with the task of reaching out to both current and former employees, urging them to submit any healthcare bills they have received. These bills will be confirmed and then used in negotiations with providers to settle the claims.

Deputy Regional Director Norman Jackson of the EBSA commended the settlement, emphasizing it as a significant relief for plan participants. These individuals were negatively impacted by the negligence in meeting their medical claims.