Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Certifies Prospectus Forms Amidst Changing Regulatory Landscape

In a recent development, the Eaton Vance Municipals Trust, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, has made a formal certification regarding the form of prospectus and statement of additional information for several of its series. These series include the Eaton Vance North Carolina Municipal Income Fund, Eaton Vance Oregon Municipal Income Fund, and Eaton Vance South Carolina Municipal Income Fund. The Trust’s certification asserts that the current documentation for these funds does not markedly deviate from those outlined in Post-Effective Amendment No. 199.

Details of the Certification

This Amendment No. 199 to the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A was electronically filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2023, and is accessible under Accession No. 0000940394-23-001238. The certification is in compliance with Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 and Regulation S-T. This regulation permits the updated prospectus information to be simplified, eliminating the necessity for filing a full post-effective amendment.

Other Regulatory Developments

Moreover, the year 2024 anticipates several challenges for capital markets, requiring investors and issuers to contemplate crucial legal aspects in the US and UK. The regulatory landscape includes US developments like share repurchase disclosures, compensation clawback policies, and beneficial ownership reporting. UK developments feature crypto assets listing reform and AI market abuse regulation. The changes also touch upon the specifics of US compensation clawback policies, 10b5-1 trading plans, and cybersecurity disclosure rules. These developments have introduced fresh requirements and effective dates for Foreign Private Issuers (FPIs).

Further Notifications

