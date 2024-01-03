en English
Business

Eastern Union Triumphs Over Market Challenges; Closes Loans Across 30 States

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Eastern Union Triumphs Over Market Challenges; Closes Loans Across 30 States

Despite challenging market conditions, Eastern Union, a leading commercial real estate brokerage in the United States, successfully closed loans with 126 lenders and completed transactions in 30 states in 2023. The firm’s achievement represents its robust relationships with a diverse cadre of lenders, spanning savings banks, bridge lenders, balance sheet lenders, credit unions, insurance companies, and Wall Street lenders, alongside institutional and agency lenders.

Notable Transactions

Among a series of significant transactions, one that stands out is the refinancing of a construction loan for a 256-unit multifamily property in Teaneck, NJ, valued at $74.2 million. The portfolio of properties financed by Eastern Union in 2023 was diverse, including mixed-use properties, multifamily portfolios, and healthcare facilities scattered across various states like New York and Connecticut.

Community Involvement and Professional Development

In addition to its transactional successes, Eastern Union demonstrated its commitment to community involvement and professional development by initiating a three-month internship program. This initiative aims to equip young job seekers with industry-specific training, further fostering a new generation of real estate professionals.

Eastern Union: A Snapshot

Founded in 2001 and based in New York, Eastern Union employs over 90 real estate professionals and manages billions of dollars in transactions annually. The brokerage handles a wide array of property types and transaction sizes, including multi-state and multi-site portfolios. Eastern Union also works hand in hand with Eastern Equity Advisors for equity placement, offering comprehensive financing services and capital markets advisory services.

Business United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

    © 2023 BNN
