Eastern State Penitentiary Launches 'Justice 101' Discussing American Justice System

Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, once a prison, now serves as a platform for fostering dialogue about the American justice system. Its latest offering, a virtual discussion series named Justice 101, is a testament to its ongoing mission to educate and enlighten the public on topics of mass incarceration and criminal justice.

Justice 101: A Virtual Classroom

Launched by the site's Center of Justice Education, Justice 101 is an innovative shift from previous on-site programs such as The Searchlight Series and exhibits like The Big Graph. The series leverages the power of the digital medium, making it accessible via Zoom. This strategic move brings a crucial conversation about the justice system to a wider, national audience, transcending geographical boundaries.

Insights from the Experts

The series commenced on January 19 with a program centered on civil rights movements within prisons. The inaugural session featured Hasan Jeffries, a respected professor at Ohio State University known for his insights on civil rights and social justice. The discussion was moderated by Kerry Sautner, president, and CEO of the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, and included a Q&A session, providing attendees an opportunity to interact directly with the experts.

Aligned with Significant Dates

Notably, the first event coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, underscoring the role of civil disobedience in social change. It shed light on the stories of civil rights leaders who experienced imprisonment, highlighting the parallel between past civil rights struggles and the enduring issues of the modern justice system. Jeffries, with his extensive experience in the field, including hosting a podcast and featuring in a PBS documentary on hip hop and social justice, led the conversation on these themes.

Upcoming Sessions and Accessibility

Justice 101 is set to continue with monthly programs through at least May. The future sessions will delve into topics such as the First Amendment in prisons, women's experiences with mass incarceration, forced prison labor, and policing in America. While the sessions are free, registration is mandatory. To ensure wider accessibility, recordings of the discussions will be uploaded on Eastern State's YouTube channel, allowing those unable to attend the live sessions to catch up at their convenience.