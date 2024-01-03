en English
Business

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Wins Contract for Hornbeck Offshore’s MPSVs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Eastern Shipbuilding Group Wins Contract for Hornbeck Offshore’s MPSVs

In a significant development in the shipbuilding industry, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, a Panama City, Florida-based company, has secured a contract for the completion of two 400 class multipurpose support vessels (MPSVs) for Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS). The vessels, christened HOS Warhorse and HOS Wild Horse, were initially commissioned by Gulf Island Shipyards in Houma, Louisiana, but the contracts were terminated by Hornbeck in 2018 due to performance issues. This led to a legal dispute, with Gulf Island suing Hornbeck for wrongful termination. However, the lawsuit was settled in October 2023, paving the way for the construction to be transferred to another shipyard.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Takes the Reins

Eastern Shipbuilding Group won the contract through Zurich American Insurance Company, the provider of performance bonds for the original contracts. The company has announced plans to complete the vessels at its Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities in Florida, with delivery slated for 2025. The MPSVs will be equipped with cutting-edge features such as two large heave-compensated cranes, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), a moonpool, and accommodations for 102 personnel.

CEO’s Confidence and Industry Demand

Joey D’Isernia, the CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, expressed his company’s readiness to deliver the vessels on schedule. The demand for offshore support vessels like these is on the rise, driven by increased offshore oil and gas activities and the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind sector.

Other Projects and Market Outlook

Parallel to the MPSV project, Eastern is also engaged in the transformation of HOS Rocinante into a dual-service floatel and service operation vessel (SOV), due for delivery in spring 2025. The global demand for offshore support vessels is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with the Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair market expected to reach USD 107987.59 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. Key market players include Imabari Shipbuilding, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction, and others.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

