Eastern Idaho Prepares for Severe Winter Storm, Blizzard Warning Issued

Bracing for a severe winter storm, schools across eastern Idaho have preemptively cancelled classes this coming Friday, January 12. The region has been put under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS). The forecast includes significant snowfall, high winds reaching up to 60 mph, and dangerously low wind chill, creating a scenario of extreme weather conditions.

Blizzard Warning and Anticipated Impact

Eastern Idaho is under an impending blizzard warning in anticipation of the harsh winter storm, set to last until approximately 5 a.m. Saturday. The NWS has advised residents to avoid traveling during the storm, as the expected conditions could result in poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions. The combination of heavy snowfall and wind gusts up to 60 mph is anticipated to lead to whiteout travel conditions, and potential road closures.

Extreme Weather Conditions

An Arctic cold front is expected to bring extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall not just to Idaho, but also to Montana. Here, wind chills could drop as low as -60 below zero. The southern and eastern parts of Idaho are under the blizzard warning, with the heavy snow and powerful wind gusts posing a significant safety risk to residents and motorists alike.

Stay Updated

To keep residents informed and safe, updates on road conditions are available at 511 Idaho. For the latest weather updates, residents can check the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. As eastern Idaho girds itself for the onslaught of the severe winter storm, staying informed and prepared is of utmost importance.