en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Eastern Idaho Prepares for Severe Winter Storm, Blizzard Warning Issued

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Eastern Idaho Prepares for Severe Winter Storm, Blizzard Warning Issued

Bracing for a severe winter storm, schools across eastern Idaho have preemptively cancelled classes this coming Friday, January 12. The region has been put under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS). The forecast includes significant snowfall, high winds reaching up to 60 mph, and dangerously low wind chill, creating a scenario of extreme weather conditions.

Blizzard Warning and Anticipated Impact

Eastern Idaho is under an impending blizzard warning in anticipation of the harsh winter storm, set to last until approximately 5 a.m. Saturday. The NWS has advised residents to avoid traveling during the storm, as the expected conditions could result in poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions. The combination of heavy snowfall and wind gusts up to 60 mph is anticipated to lead to whiteout travel conditions, and potential road closures.

Extreme Weather Conditions

An Arctic cold front is expected to bring extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall not just to Idaho, but also to Montana. Here, wind chills could drop as low as -60 below zero. The southern and eastern parts of Idaho are under the blizzard warning, with the heavy snow and powerful wind gusts posing a significant safety risk to residents and motorists alike.

Stay Updated

To keep residents informed and safe, updates on road conditions are available at 511 Idaho. For the latest weather updates, residents can check the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. As eastern Idaho girds itself for the onslaught of the severe winter storm, staying informed and prepared is of utmost importance.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
12 mins ago
Nationwide Educator Shortage Forces Schools to Look Abroad
As the new academic year commences, schools across the country confront a burgeoning problem: a substantial shortage of educators. This deficiency forces institutions to seek teaching staff from overseas, highlighting a nationwide challenge schools face as they prepare for the opening of their doors this month. Addressing the Shortage Locally The South Bend Community School
Nationwide Educator Shortage Forces Schools to Look Abroad
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
44 mins ago
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
47 mins ago
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
UCLA School of Law Launches Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits
27 mins ago
UCLA School of Law Launches Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
43 mins ago
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
44 mins ago
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
2 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
2 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
3 mins
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
4 mins
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
5 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
5 mins
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
8 mins
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
9 mins
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app