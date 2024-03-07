Easter Bunny's Early Arrival and Disney on Ice: Fargo's Weekend Entertainment Roundup

Easter may still be a few weeks away, but Fargo residents are in for an early treat as the Easter Bunny sets up shop at West Acres for a weekend of photo ops. Alongside, Disney on Ice brings animated favorites to life at the Fargodome, promising a blend of nostalgia and new adventures for families.

Advertisment

Easter Celebrations Kickstart

The Easter Bunny's early visit to West Acres starting Friday offers families a unique opportunity to capture festive moments. This weekend's appearance is just the beginning, with multiple dates available for those who can't make it. Adding to the Easter spirit, the Fargo Air Museum hosts a special event where the Easter Bunny will arrive in style aboard 'Hare Force One', complete with an Easter egg hunt and coloring contest for children.

Magical Moments on Ice

Advertisment

Disney on Ice presents 'Mickey's Search Party', an immersive adventure featuring beloved characters embarking on a quest to find Tinker Bell. The show promises to captivate audiences with its blend of storytelling and ice-skating prowess, showcasing favorites from 'Coco', 'Frozen', and more. The event spans the weekend with multiple show times to accommodate fans of all ages.

Cultural and Musical Highlights

Adding to the weekend's entertainment lineup, MSUM's choir program introduces an innovative concert featuring World Beatbox champion Kaila Mullady. Meanwhile, Pink Floyd enthusiasts can experience a live tribute to 'The Dark Side of the Moon' by The Black Jacket Symphony. For craft lovers, the Unglued Craft Fest returns with a diverse range of artisans, and opera fans can enjoy a unique performance of 'Speed Dating Tonight!' by the Fargo-Moorhead Opera's young artists. Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears are set to deliver a blend of blues, soul, and rock & roll, rounding off a weekend full of diverse entertainment options.

As Fargo gears up for a weekend filled with Easter festivities, Disney magic, and cultural showcases, residents and visitors alike have a plethora of options to choose from. Whether it's capturing a moment with the Easter Bunny, diving into the animated world of Disney on Ice, or enjoying the varied musical and artistic talents on display, there's something for everyone to enjoy.