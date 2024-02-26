East Tennessee's Wildlife Guardian: Lynne McCoy Honored in a Virtual Tribute

In the heart of East Tennessee, where the rugged beauty of nature unfolds in every direction, Lynne McCoy carved out her legacy, not with monuments, but with the lives she touched, feathered and furred. On March 7, the UT Arboretum Society will host a virtual presentation to honor the extraordinary contributions of McCoy, a wildlife rehabilitator whose devotion to nurturing injured and orphaned wildlife spanned over five decades. As the world celebrates International Women's Day, McCoy's story stands as a testament to the profound impact one individual can have on their community and the natural world.

A Life Dedicated to Wildlife

McCoy's journey began with a simple act of kindness but quickly evolved into a lifelong mission. With state and federal permits in hand, her home became a sanctuary for over 17,000 animals in need, including hawks, opossums, turtles, and vultures. Her work, driven by an unwavering passion for wildlife, garnered her recognition far and wide, earning her appearances on shows like Jack Hanna's Into the Wild and commendations from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Yet, despite these accolades, McCoy remained focused on the creatures in her care, seeing each recovery and release back into the wild as her true reward.

Remembering a Legacy

McCoy's passing in January 2023 left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and the wildlife community she served. In remembrance, the UT Arboretum Society's First Thursday Nature Supper Club, hosted by Michelle Campanis and Stephen Lyn Bales, will pay tribute to her remarkable life and legacy. The virtual event, set against the backdrop of International Women's Day, aims not only to celebrate McCoy's dedication but also to inspire others to consider the impact they can have on the world around them. Registration is required for those wishing to attend, ensuring a broad audience can share in the story of McCoy's half-century of service to wildlife.

Inspiring Future Generations

The tribute to Lynne McCoy goes beyond commemorating her past contributions; it serves as a beacon of inspiration for future wildlife advocates. By showcasing McCoy's dedication, the UT Arboretum Society hopes to ignite a passion for conservation and rehabilitation in the hearts of others. Her legacy is a powerful reminder that individual actions can lead to significant environmental change, encouraging a new generation to step forward in defense of the natural world. As we remember McCoy, we are reminded of the power of compassion and the difference one person can make in the lives of many.

In a world where nature often finds itself in need of allies, McCoy's story is a clarion call to action. Her life reminds us that caring for the environment and its inhabitants is not just a duty but a privilege. As the UT Arboretum Society prepares to honor Lynne McCoy, her legacy continues to inspire, proving that the love for wildlife she embodied is an enduring force for good.