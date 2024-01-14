East Tennessee Braces for Winter Storm: Residents Stock Up on Essentials

East Tennessee is bracing itself for a winter storm, with residents flocking to grocery and hardware stores to stock up on essentials like eggs, bread, milk, snow shovels, and salt. The impending storm has evoked a flurry of activity at these stores, with long lines and full parking lots becoming a common sight. Early mornings, typically a quieter time for shopping, have seen a surprising increase in shopper traffic, according to Laura Taylor, a local resident.

Preparing for the Winter Storm

As the weather forecast predicts snowfall from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning, the residents are not just ensuring that their pantries are stocked, but also taking measures to protect their homes. Purchases include spigot covers and de-icer, aimed at safeguarding their homes from the snow and ice. However, amidst the rush, Elder’s Ace Hardware reported running out of shovels, though they still have a sufficient stock of other essential supplies.

Anticipation Amidst School Holidays

This anticipation of the winter weather coincides with schools in the area being closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Interestingly, not all residents view the expected winter weather with trepidation. Some, like Maria Hurt from Canada, are actually looking forward to it.

Authorities on Alert

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been preparing for the winter weather with stocked salt supplies across all counties, ready snowplows and brine trucks, and a budget of $26.6 million set aside for winter weather preparations.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for driving in the snow and to ensure that garden hoses are disconnected from outside spigots and any exposed pipes are insulated. They are also urged to download the WKRN Weather Authority app to stay updated on the weather conditions.