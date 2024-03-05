East Orange Police Officer Convicted for Severely Injuring Son, Faces 80 Years

In a shocking turn of events, Devin Higgs, a 53-year-old East Orange police officer, has been convicted of multiple charges after assaulting his 9-year-old son in 2018, leading to severe injuries. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II, announced the conviction, highlighting the gravity of the abuse that resulted in the child sustaining 22 rib fractures, a fractured scapula, and various bruises, scars, and marks indicative of child abuse.

The Harrowing Discovery

In February 2018, Higgs brought his son to the hospital, attributing the boy's injuries to a fall. However, the extent of the injuries raised immediate concerns among medical staff. The child, who was hospitalized for six weeks, eventually confided in the medical team that his father was responsible for his injuries, stating he had been instructed not to discuss 'family business.' The investigation that followed unraveled the disturbing reality of the abuse, leading to Higgs' conviction on several counts including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

A Conviction and Its Implications

Higgs was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault for causing serious bodily harm, one disorderly persons offense of simple assault for causing a head injury, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of hindering apprehension, and one count of official misconduct. This conviction underscores the serious consequences of child abuse and highlights the legal system's role in addressing and penalizing such behavior, especially when perpetrated by individuals in positions of authority.

Looking Ahead

As Devin Higgs awaits sentencing next month, this case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the paramount importance of protecting them from harm. The severity of the penalties faced by Higgs reflects the egregiousness of his actions and sends a strong message about the legal system's intolerance for child abuse. This case also emphasizes the critical role of vigilance and reporting in safeguarding children's welfare and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

This grave incident not only sheds light on the dark underbelly of abuse hidden behind closed doors but also prompts a broader discussion on the mechanisms in place to protect the most vulnerable members of our society. It is a call to action for communities and authorities alike to remain ever vigilant and proactive in the fight against child abuse, ensuring a safer environment for all children.