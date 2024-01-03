East Moriches Reports High-End Real Estate Transactions, Top Home Sales Reach $1.075 Million

The real estate market in East Moriches witnessed a flurry of high-end transactions last month, with the top three home sales ranging between $865,000 and $1.075 million. Out of these, a waterfront contemporary house located at 93 Adelaide Ave fetched the highest price. This property, which boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, comfortably nestled on 1.3 acres, was purchased for a cool $1.075 million. The real estate agent who orchestrated both listing and selling this property was Mark Shuster from Compass.

Noteworthy Transactions

Another transaction that caught the eye involved a newly built colonial home at 10 Shaw Lane. The house, equipped with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and set on 0.46 acres, was sold for $876,535. Susan Fierro of Universal Home Sales took the credit for both listing and selling this property.

A similar newly built colonial house, featuring the same number of bedrooms and bathrooms, located on a half-acre plot at 3 Shaw Lane, was sold for $865,000. Susan Fierro managed this transaction as well, handling both the listing and the sale.

The Ridge Real Estate Market

On a similar note, a property at 163 Gull Dip Road in Ridge, NY, is up for sale. Listed by Aurora Property Group on January 2, 2024, the property is priced at $985,000. The single-family home, built in 2022, features five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The listing falls within the Longwood Central School District, with Longwood Middle School, Longwood Junior High School, and Longwood High School being the nearby educational institutions.

Impact on East Moriches Real Estate Market

These transactions undoubtedly underscore the vitality of the East Moriches real estate market. They offer insights into the market trends, the types of properties that are in demand, and the price ranges in different neighborhoods. These high-end transactions also highlight the work of real estate agents like Mark Shuster and Susan Fierro, who have played pivotal roles in listing and selling these properties.