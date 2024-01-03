en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

East Moriches Reports High-End Real Estate Transactions, Top Home Sales Reach $1.075 Million

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
East Moriches Reports High-End Real Estate Transactions, Top Home Sales Reach $1.075 Million

The real estate market in East Moriches witnessed a flurry of high-end transactions last month, with the top three home sales ranging between $865,000 and $1.075 million. Out of these, a waterfront contemporary house located at 93 Adelaide Ave fetched the highest price. This property, which boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, comfortably nestled on 1.3 acres, was purchased for a cool $1.075 million. The real estate agent who orchestrated both listing and selling this property was Mark Shuster from Compass.

Noteworthy Transactions

Another transaction that caught the eye involved a newly built colonial home at 10 Shaw Lane. The house, equipped with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and set on 0.46 acres, was sold for $876,535. Susan Fierro of Universal Home Sales took the credit for both listing and selling this property.

A similar newly built colonial house, featuring the same number of bedrooms and bathrooms, located on a half-acre plot at 3 Shaw Lane, was sold for $865,000. Susan Fierro managed this transaction as well, handling both the listing and the sale.

The Ridge Real Estate Market

On a similar note, a property at 163 Gull Dip Road in Ridge, NY, is up for sale. Listed by Aurora Property Group on January 2, 2024, the property is priced at $985,000. The single-family home, built in 2022, features five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The listing falls within the Longwood Central School District, with Longwood Middle School, Longwood Junior High School, and Longwood High School being the nearby educational institutions.

Impact on East Moriches Real Estate Market

These transactions undoubtedly underscore the vitality of the East Moriches real estate market. They offer insights into the market trends, the types of properties that are in demand, and the price ranges in different neighborhoods. These high-end transactions also highlight the work of real estate agents like Mark Shuster and Susan Fierro, who have played pivotal roles in listing and selling these properties.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
22 seconds ago
Iconic Elkhart Mural Set for Demolition, City Plans Legacy Preservation
The city of Elkhart is preparing to bid farewell to a local landmark, as a much-loved mural by artist Kelby Love is set for demolition. The prominent mural, painted in 1996 in response to gun violence, is located on the south side of a building within the 1000 block of South Main Street. However, the
Iconic Elkhart Mural Set for Demolition, City Plans Legacy Preservation
Minnesota Firm Acquires San Antonio Medical Office Building
31 seconds ago
Minnesota Firm Acquires San Antonio Medical Office Building
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
31 seconds ago
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
Luzerne County Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Deception
24 seconds ago
Luzerne County Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Deception
Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting
28 seconds ago
Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting
Jasmine Pineda's Secret Revelation in Upcoming 90 Day Fiancé Episode
30 seconds ago
Jasmine Pineda's Secret Revelation in Upcoming 90 Day Fiancé Episode
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
25 seconds
Conor McGregor's Return to UFC: A Bold Move to Middleweight
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
27 seconds
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
31 seconds
Senator Karen Keiser Shares Legislative Wisdom in New Book
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
33 seconds
Senator Sherrod Brown Advocates for Fair Trade Practices at Steelworkers Union Hall
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
43 seconds
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
2 mins
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
3 mins
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
4 mins
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
4 mins
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
46 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
48 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app