East Liverpool Rallies Behind Beloved Local Entrepreneur, Ray Stephens, in New Cafeteria Venture

Imagine walking down the bustling streets of East Liverpool, Ohio, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and homemade delicacies waft through the air, inviting passersby to take a moment and indulge. At the heart of this sensory journey is Ray Stephens, a name synonymous with culinary excellence and entrepreneurial spirit. His latest venture, the 6th Street Cafeteria and Deli, stands as a beacon of community and innovation, albeit with a twist in its tale.

A Vision for Revitalization

Stephens, known for the transformative impact of Chef Ray's Diamond Bar & Grill, approached the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) with a vision to breathe new life into what was once Bricker's Cafeteria. His request was straightforward yet ambitious: a $50,000 loan to cover startup costs, including equipment, working capital, and advertising, essential for the cafeteria's rebirth. However, the CIC, constrained by a budget of just $63,000, found itself in a tight spot. Despite this, the members recognized the importance of supporting Stephens's endeavor, not just for the promise of delectable meals, but for its potential to rejuvenate the local economy and preserve jobs.

Compromise and Support

After deliberation, the CIC extended a lifeline in the form of a $20,000 loan, albeit smaller than requested, but significant nonetheless. This gesture wasn't merely a financial transaction; it symbolized the community's unwavering belief in Stephens and his track record of success. The loan, carrying a 4% interest rate, was unanimously approved, reflecting the collective commitment to local business growth and job preservation. Stephens's response to the adjusted loan amount was one of gratitude, emphasizing its critical role in upgrading outdated equipment and ensuring compliance with health standards.

Community Impact and the Road Ahead

The ripple effect of Stephens's ventures in East Liverpool goes beyond the culinary delights served. His establishments, including the newly opened 6th Street Cafeteria and Deli, have become catalysts for increased downtown foot traffic, contributing to a vibrant community atmosphere. This positive momentum is a testament to Stephens's dedication to the city, a commitment that has not gone unnoticed by local residents and fellow entrepreneurs. The journey of the 6th Street Cafeteria and Deli, while marked by financial hurdles, stands as a powerful narrative of resilience, community support, and the enduring spirit of small-town America.

In East Liverpool, the story of Ray Stephens and his latest venture is more than a business transaction; it's a chapter in the city's ongoing tale of revitalization and community pride. As the 6th Street Cafeteria and Deli opens its doors, it serves not just food, but hope, proving that even in the face of financial constraints, the support of a community can turn dreams into reality.