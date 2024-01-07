East Kern Economic Alliance: Marking 15 Years of Economic Progress

As the dawn of a new year unfurls, the East Kern Economic Alliance, a beacon of economic progress, gears up to mark its 15th year. The first significant event of the year, a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 11, is set to take place in the vibrant confines of the Arts and Community Center, located at 10400 Heather Ave, California City.

Steadfast Stewards of Economic Development

The Kern Economic Development Corporation (Kern EDC), the driving force behind these forums since 2009, continues to play an integral role in facilitating these gatherings. Assembled in these meetings are community and business leaders, the movers and shakers of east Kern, brought together with the common purpose of fostering economic vitality and diversity within the region.

A Platform for Insight and Collaboration

These gatherings, strategically scheduled on the second Thursday of each month, offer more than just networking opportunities. They serve as a platform for individuals interested in gaining insights into the region’s economic developments and trends. The meetings are an open forum, inviting participation from those who wish to contribute to the economic discourse and growth of East Kern.

Reaching Out for Further Details

For individuals interested in attending the meeting or seeking additional details, Richard Chapman, the president and CEO of Kern EDC, is the point of contact. Alternatively, individuals can visit the organization’s website to explore more about the alliance, its objectives, and the impact it has had in shaping the economic landscape of East Kern over the past decade and a half.