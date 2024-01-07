en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

East Kern Economic Alliance: Marking 15 Years of Economic Progress

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
East Kern Economic Alliance: Marking 15 Years of Economic Progress

As the dawn of a new year unfurls, the East Kern Economic Alliance, a beacon of economic progress, gears up to mark its 15th year. The first significant event of the year, a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 11, is set to take place in the vibrant confines of the Arts and Community Center, located at 10400 Heather Ave, California City.

Steadfast Stewards of Economic Development

The Kern Economic Development Corporation (Kern EDC), the driving force behind these forums since 2009, continues to play an integral role in facilitating these gatherings. Assembled in these meetings are community and business leaders, the movers and shakers of east Kern, brought together with the common purpose of fostering economic vitality and diversity within the region.

A Platform for Insight and Collaboration

These gatherings, strategically scheduled on the second Thursday of each month, offer more than just networking opportunities. They serve as a platform for individuals interested in gaining insights into the region’s economic developments and trends. The meetings are an open forum, inviting participation from those who wish to contribute to the economic discourse and growth of East Kern.

Reaching Out for Further Details

For individuals interested in attending the meeting or seeking additional details, Richard Chapman, the president and CEO of Kern EDC, is the point of contact. Alternatively, individuals can visit the organization’s website to explore more about the alliance, its objectives, and the impact it has had in shaping the economic landscape of East Kern over the past decade and a half.

0
Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
Iron Mountain Downgraded to SELL Amid Growth Slowdown and High Valuation
In the ever-evolving landscape of data storage, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management, and information management services, has seen a distinct shift in its portfolio. Initially, the emphasis was on paper storage facilities, but the tide has turned towards data centers – a
Iron Mountain Downgraded to SELL Amid Growth Slowdown and High Valuation
Merkur Slots Ltd Proposes 24-hour Gaming Center in Ayr Town Center
20 mins ago
Merkur Slots Ltd Proposes 24-hour Gaming Center in Ayr Town Center
Canadians Face Rising Food Costs and Family Expenses; New Epstein Case Documents Unveiled
21 mins ago
Canadians Face Rising Food Costs and Family Expenses; New Epstein Case Documents Unveiled
BSP Initiates Tax Adjustments to Boost Capital Acquisition and Attract Investments
6 mins ago
BSP Initiates Tax Adjustments to Boost Capital Acquisition and Attract Investments
Canada's Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs
12 mins ago
Canada's Affordability Crisis: The Struggle with Rising Food and Housing Costs
BLS International: Powering Estonia's E-Residency Program with Secure Digital Identity Solutions
17 mins ago
BLS International: Powering Estonia's E-Residency Program with Secure Digital Identity Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas State Bobcats Suffer Defeat Against Georgia State Panthers in a Close Women's Basketball Game
18 seconds
Texas State Bobcats Suffer Defeat Against Georgia State Panthers in a Close Women's Basketball Game
Jordan Love Steps Up: The New Face of Green Bay Packers
48 seconds
Jordan Love Steps Up: The New Face of Green Bay Packers
A New Era for Australian Cricket: The Post-Warner Landscape
1 min
A New Era for Australian Cricket: The Post-Warner Landscape
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
1 min
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
IDF Discloses Photograph of Enigmatic Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif
2 mins
IDF Discloses Photograph of Enigmatic Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif
York Triumphs Amidst Intense Competition at Norm Manstedt Invitational
2 mins
York Triumphs Amidst Intense Competition at Norm Manstedt Invitational
2024 Dakar Rally: A Dramatic Start with Triumphs and Setbacks
2 mins
2024 Dakar Rally: A Dramatic Start with Triumphs and Setbacks
Trump Refers to Capitol Rioters as 'Hostages' on Anniversary of Siege
2 mins
Trump Refers to Capitol Rioters as 'Hostages' on Anniversary of Siege
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Dhabaleswar Temple: Aims for Development and Quashes Election Rumors
2 mins
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Dhabaleswar Temple: Aims for Development and Quashes Election Rumors
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
41 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
46 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
50 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app