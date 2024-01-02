East Hampton Town Sets Sights on Invasive Species with 10-Year Plan

East Hampton Town is gearing up to confront the issue of invasive plant species that have been plaguing the Benson Reserve in Montauk. The 40-acre town-owned property has experienced an influx of non-indigenous species such as Japanese honeysuckle and multiflora rose, both of which have led to significant habitat disruption. In response, the town, in collaboration with local nonprofit Concerned Citizens of Montauk and ecologist Rusty Schmidt, has crafted a 10-year management plan aimed at restoring the native habitats.

Pioneering A Sustainable Approach

The plan to revive the maritime shrub land, grassland, and dune habitats at Benson Reserve is unique in its financial structure. It does not rely on town funding but instead leverages the resources of a Montauk resident and other contributors who have pledged to cover the estimated cost of $850,000. In addition, a marine habitat grant application is in progress to further assist with funding.

Phases of the Restoration Plan

The proposed project is divided into three distinct phases. The first involves the eradication of invasive plants. The second phase focuses on the planting of native species, a crucial step in restoring the natural balance of the ecosystem. The final phase is long-term maintenance, a creative aspect of which includes deploying goats to graze on the vegetation, aiding in natural control of the invasive species.

Mixed Reactions from the Community

The plan, though packed with environmental sustainability goals, has received a mixed response from the community. Some residents have expressed concerns about the project’s priority and potential impacts, while others have shown support for its objectives. The East Hampton Town Board is set to consider the plan for adoption in early 2024, promising an engaging debate on solutions for environmental sustainability and habitat restoration.