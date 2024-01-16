East Coast Snow Drought Ends as Severe Winter Weather Grips U.S.

In an unprecedented weather event, the East Coast of the United States witnessed substantial snowfall on Tuesday, marking the end of prolonged snow droughts in New York City and Philadelphia. A significant historical moment was recorded in Central Park with over an inch of snow, a spectacle unseen since 2022. Similarly, Philadelphia experienced a 'white day' after 715 snowless days. The winter weather, however, did not come without challenges.

Widespread Power Outages and Delays

The extreme weather conditions resulted in power outages affecting over 100,000 homes and businesses, particularly in Oregon, Texas, and Louisiana. Portland General Electric signaled the possibility of additional delays in power restoration due to the relentless freezing rain. The snowfall also prompted widespread school closures in major cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, and the Washington, D.C. area. Federal offices in the D.C. area were also shut down in response to approximately 2 inches of snowfall.

Severe Conditions Claim Lives

The severe weather conditions have been linked to several deaths. Four fatalities were reported in the Portland area, and three homeless individuals in Milwaukee are suspected to have succumbed to hypothermia. Rescue operations were activated in response to the weather crisis, with a Kentucky State Police helicopter being deployed to rescue stranded campers.

Impact on Air Travel and Events

The snowfall also took a toll on air travel with over 1,300 flight cancellations reported. Far-reaching effects were seen in the world of sports and politics, impacting NFL games and even political events like Iowa's presidential caucuses.

Forecast: Another Cold Surge Expected

While a short-lived moderation in temperatures is anticipated, forecasts warn of another cold surge set to affect the Northern Plains and Midwest, eventually extending its icy grip to the South by the end of the week. As the country grapples with this severe weather, citizens are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on weather forecasts.