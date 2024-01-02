en English
Automotive

East Coast Braces for Major Snowstorm: Time to Equip with AstroAI Ice Scraper

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
East Coast Braces for Major Snowstorm: Time to Equip with AstroAI Ice Scraper

A major snowstorm is expected to sweep the United States East Coast this weekend, marking the end of an extensive snow drought in many areas. Forecasters, however, are grappling with uncertainties regarding the storm’s track and the exact amount of snowfall, making predictions a challenging task.

Preparations Underway

Given the forecast, residents are advised to brace for inclement weather. Property owners are being urged to prepare for snow and ice, while highway departments and townships are reviewing their plans in anticipation of the storm. For motorists, the extended period without heavy snowfall could affect their winter driving skills, posing a significant challenge, especially for new drivers experiencing snow for the first time.

Implications of the Snowstorm

The impending snowstorm is also likely to disrupt NFL football games scheduled for Sunday. Additionally, the storm is expected to move into southeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, transforming into snow by evening and tapering off by Sunday noon. The last snowstorm that brought at least an inch of snow to Philadelphia occurred on January 28-29, 2022, highlighting the region’s long-awaited need for significant snowfall.

Time to Equip

Given the impending storm, it is recommended that individuals, especially those residing on the East Coast, consider acquiring an ice scraper for their vehicles. The AstroAI ice scraper, currently the best-selling option on Amazon, is particularly highlighted. This model, equipped with a 7-inch long brush head and a 27-inch reach, is durable enough to withstand temperatures as low as -40°F. With over 26,000 ratings on Amazon, the product holds an impressive overall score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and is presently available at a 37% discount.

Automotive United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

