East Chicago School Board Nears Selection of New Member

A crucial reshuffling is underway within the East Chicago School Board as it stands on the cusp of selecting a new member to fill a vacant seat. Vanessa Hernandez-Orange's abrupt shift from the board to claim an at-large seat on the East Chicago Common Council has led to this scenario. After a stringent selection process, three noteworthy finalists have emerged: Mercedez Taylor, Cristina Williams, and Jose Arteaga.

A Rigorous Selection Process

These potential board members underwent three rigorous rounds of interviews, each round aimed to assess their potential contributions and approaches to the Board's functionality. The latest round specifically probed into their prospective actions as board members and their plans to uplift the board's reputation. The responses shed light on their unique perspectives and dedication to the cause.

Mercedez Taylor, a respected healthcare administrator, underscored the necessity of lucid communication and the cultivation of positive relationships. Cristina Williams, who serves as the director of diversity, equity, and belonging at Ivy Tech Lake County, stressed the importance of remaining responsive and accountable to the community. Jose Arteaga, an educator at Bishop Noll High School, advocated for visible and active participation in community events as the key to fostering trust.

Addressing Educational Challenges

These finalists also ventured into the territory of challenging decisions, such as school consolidations, outsourcing, referendums, and job cuts in scenarios of financial distress. They viewed these measures as a last resort, demonstrating a commitment to prioritizing students and staff. A unanimous agreement echoed among them regarding the approach towards third graders who are lagging in their reading level. They championed additional support and resources for these students, instead of promoting them to the next grade unprepared.

As the East Chicago School Board gears up for its next meeting on February 5, anticipation mounts, with the community eagerly awaiting the announcement of their new representative.