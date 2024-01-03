East Bay Township Embarks on Transformation of US-31 Corridor

East Bay Township is set to undergo a significant transformation of its US-31 corridor, or the East Bay Beach District, as part of an ambitious visioning process. The township, which has long been perceived as merely a highway with hotels, plans to morph into an inviting, vibrant space with improvements to pedestrian and cyclist safety, public parks, and optimal utilization of vacant properties.

Envisioning a Brighter Future with Beckett & Raeder

The township has approved a contract with Beckett & Raeder, marking the commencement of an extensive public engagement process. This will encompass meetings with stakeholders, community input sessions, and a multi-day design workshop, all aimed at molding the future of the East Bay Beach District.

Securing Federal Grants and Local Contributions

The township’s initiative has been bolstered by two federal grants totaling $168,250, specifically earmarked for these corridor improvement projects. Additionally, local contributions including $4,000 from BATA for the Bayline route and further township funds, have boosted the project’s total budget to $242,500. This budget will not only fuel the visioning process but will also pave the way for the development of a marketing and branding strategy for the Beach District.

Forging a Path Towards Mixed-Use Developments and Public Spaces

The township’s overarching goal is to foster mixed-use developments, create public gathering spaces, expand outdoor dining, improve access to Grand Traverse Bay, and enhance sidewalk and trail connectivity. As part of the process, an actionable vision plan will be created, detailing specific improvements, visual renderings, timelines, and funding mechanisms for this ambitious transformation. Traverse Connect has also pitched in with an assessment identifying opportunities for public space enhancement and mixed-use development.

As East Bay Township embarks on this journey of transformation, it is looking to foster partnerships with local entities such as the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for further improvements. The efforts are not just about a physical makeover but about redefining the area’s identity and creating a vibrant, bustling, and safe space for residents and visitors alike.