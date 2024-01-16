East Baton Rouge Mayor Advises Residents to Stay Indoors Amid Harsh Weather

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has issued a potent advisory for residents to stay home, owing to the dangerous weather conditions instigated by an arctic cold front. The severe cold has seen temperatures plummet to the teens and has made roads, particularly elevated surfaces such as bridges, perilously icy.

Mayor's Call to Stay Indoors

During her interview on WBRZ's 2uneIn, Broome emphasized the perils of traveling under these conditions, notifying that several road closures, including parts of Siegen Lane and the Central Throughway, were currently in effect. The Louisiana Department of Transportation, in response to the extreme weather, has closed significant parts of the interstate highway system and discouraged travel unless absolutely necessary.

Road Conditions and Public Response

While many surface streets remained passable owing to ground temperatures hindering rain from freezing, bridges became hazardous rapidly as temperatures dropped overnight. The city is prepared to respond to road and public works needs, but Broome's message remains lucid: residents should stay indoors. Local warming centers, including library branches, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Salvation Army shelters, are available for those in need and are not at full capacity.

Impact on Essential Services

The inclement weather has also led to the cancellation of garbage pickup, closure of municipal and state offices, and the suspension of school across the state. The extreme cold weather coincided with the extension of the three-day weekend following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which Broome suggested as an opportunity for residents to embody King's values by caring for and checking on their neighbors, especially the elderly.