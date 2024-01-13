en English
Disaster

Earthquake Brace + Bolt Grants Now Accessible to More California Homeowners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, has declared the registration period for the Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program. The initiative provides financial assistance for earthquake retrofitting to eligible homeowners, aiming to secure their homes against potential earthquake damage. The EBB program is part of an ongoing effort to protect California residents from the devastating impacts of seismic activity.

EBB Program: A Safety Net for Qualifying Homeowners

Under the EBB program, homeowners who meet specific criteria can receive up to $3,000 to fortify their homes. The qualifying parameters include homes built before 1980, owner-occupied, situated on a raised foundation, and located within a designated EBB ZIP code. The scheme particularly targets older homes due to their common lack of bolting to the foundation and insufficient bracing on the crawl space’s wood-framed exterior walls. Without retrofitting, these houses are at a significant risk of sliding or toppling off their foundations during an earthquake.

Addressing Seismic Risk: The Purpose of the EBB Program

The primary objective of the EBB program is to prevent or substantially lessen the damage caused by earthquakes to older homes. By providing financial assistance to homeowners for retrofitting, the program aims to ensure that these residences are better equipped to withstand seismic activity, thereby offering enhanced security and peace of mind to the occupants.

EBB Program Expansion and Registration

Since its inception in 2013, the EBB program has broadened its scope and now encompasses 200 additional ZIP codes. The registration period for the EBB program opens annually for a duration of 30 days. The current registration period extends from January 10 to February 21, 2024, offering a critical window of opportunity for eligible homeowners to register and secure their homes against the ever-present threat of earthquakes in California.

Disaster United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

