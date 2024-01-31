Eagle Financial Bancorp Declares Dividend; Gets Acquired by LCNB Corp

The financial world spins on the axis of dividends and acquisitions, and the recent developments within Eagle Financial Bancorp, trading under the ticker EFBI, provide a telling example. The company has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.08 per share, a rate consistent with the previous payment. This payout translates to an annual return of 1.85% for the shareholders, shedding light on the company's financial stability and investor-friendly policies.

Dividend Dates and Returns

For shareholders keen on capitalizing on the dividend, some crucial dates need to be marked on the calendar. The dividend will be payable on February 29, with the stipulation that shareholders must be on record as of February 15. Additionally, the stock will commence trading ex-dividend from February 14. Eagle Financial Bancorp's dividend history, its yield chart, and growth trends can be further analysed through its Dividend Scorecard, providing a comprehensive insight into the company's financial health.

Parallel to the dividend declaration, another significant development has unfolded. LCNB Corp has widened its presence in the Cincinnati area through the strategic acquisition of Eagle Financial Bancorp. This merger is anticipated to bolster LCNB's market position by inheriting Eagle Financial's assets and customer base.