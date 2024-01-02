en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Changes

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Changes

Property owners in Eagle County, Colorado, will receive their property tax statements later than usual this year, thanks to legislative changes designed to provide property tax relief. While the tax notifications typically arrive in early January, this year they are expected to be dispatched by the second week of February, marking a delay of approximately two weeks.

Legislative Changes for Tax Relief

The delay in the issuance of property tax statements is a direct result of a move enacted by the Colorado legislature and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis. The objective of this legislation is to provide property tax relief to homeowners, a crucial step in today’s rising property market. However, it’s important to note that despite the delay in tax statement issuance, the due date for the first half of the property tax payments remains unchanged at February 29, 2024.

Impact on Special Districts

Special districts, including those for fire, school, and health services, rely heavily on early spring tax revenues. The decision to keep the payment deadline fixed is aimed at ensuring these districts can operate without financial disruption. The availability of timely tax revenue is essential for these services to function efficiently and serve the community.

Shift in Tax Roll Certification Deadline

The new legislation also includes a shift in the deadline for Colorado counties to certify their tax roll. The deadline has been moved to January 24, 2024, providing taxing authorities and county assessors with additional time to certify mill levies and compile the required data. This move further ensures that the process is accurate, comprehensive, and fair for all parties involved.

For any inquiries regarding their tax statements or accounts, property owners in Eagle County are encouraged to reach out to the county treasurer’s office. The slight delay in receiving tax statements should not cause alarm, as it is a planned adjustment due to the new legislation aimed at providing property tax relief.

0
Business United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

By Shivani Chauhan

AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

By Shivani Chauhan

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Sh ...
@Business · 44 seconds
Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Sh ...
heart comment 0
Elmira City Council Revives Deputy City Manager Role, Reappoints City Manager

By Quadri Adejumo

Elmira City Council Revives Deputy City Manager Role, Reappoints City Manager
Chevron’s Write-Down Signals Impact of California’s Regulatory Environment

By Muhammad Jawad

Chevron's Write-Down Signals Impact of California's Regulatory Environment
Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development
Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
13 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
41 seconds
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
44 seconds
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
45 seconds
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
46 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
48 seconds
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
52 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
52 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
56 seconds
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app