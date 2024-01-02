Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Changes

Property owners in Eagle County, Colorado, will receive their property tax statements later than usual this year, thanks to legislative changes designed to provide property tax relief. While the tax notifications typically arrive in early January, this year they are expected to be dispatched by the second week of February, marking a delay of approximately two weeks.

Legislative Changes for Tax Relief

The delay in the issuance of property tax statements is a direct result of a move enacted by the Colorado legislature and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis. The objective of this legislation is to provide property tax relief to homeowners, a crucial step in today’s rising property market. However, it’s important to note that despite the delay in tax statement issuance, the due date for the first half of the property tax payments remains unchanged at February 29, 2024.

Impact on Special Districts

Special districts, including those for fire, school, and health services, rely heavily on early spring tax revenues. The decision to keep the payment deadline fixed is aimed at ensuring these districts can operate without financial disruption. The availability of timely tax revenue is essential for these services to function efficiently and serve the community.

Shift in Tax Roll Certification Deadline

The new legislation also includes a shift in the deadline for Colorado counties to certify their tax roll. The deadline has been moved to January 24, 2024, providing taxing authorities and county assessors with additional time to certify mill levies and compile the required data. This move further ensures that the process is accurate, comprehensive, and fair for all parties involved.

For any inquiries regarding their tax statements or accounts, property owners in Eagle County are encouraged to reach out to the county treasurer’s office. The slight delay in receiving tax statements should not cause alarm, as it is a planned adjustment due to the new legislation aimed at providing property tax relief.