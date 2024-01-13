en English
Local News

Eagle County Announces Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Eagle County in Colorado has announced that all its offices, including the satellite offices in Avon and El Jebel, will be closed on Monday, January 15. Despite this, vital emergency services will remain operational for the public. In case of emergencies, residents can dial 911, while non-emergencies can be reported to the Vail Public Safety Communications at 970-479-2201.

Uninterrupted Services Amidst Closure

Although the offices would be closed, ECO Transit bus services will continue their routine schedules, ensuring that transportation remains unhindered on this national holiday. This move is aimed at ensuring that the public can continue with their regular activities without any disruption due to the office closures.

Road & Bridge Department Ensuring Safety

In addition to this, the Road & Bridge Department has provided a dedicated emergency contact number, 970-479-2200, making sure that any road-related emergencies are promptly attended to during the holiday period. This provision underscores the county’s commitment to maintaining public safety even during public holidays.

Solid Waste and Recycling Department Stays Open

Moreover, the Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling Department, which includes the Landfill, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), will also remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This decision ensures that waste management services go uninterrupted, thereby contributing to maintaining the county’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The resumption of regular office hours will take place on Tuesday, January 16, following the holiday. While the Avon Recreation Center will operate during its normal business hours, the Town of Avon Municipal offices will also observe the holiday closure.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

