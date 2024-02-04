Eagle County Addresses School Bus Stop Safety Concerns: Plans for New Stops Underway

On January 31, 2024, a meeting was held addressing the concerns of parents from Edwards Elementary School regarding the safety of a school bus stop at the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community. The issue came to light in September 2022 when the stop was relocated due to a shortage of bus drivers, leading to consolidated bus routes. The new stop's location, near a highway without a safety barrier and an apartment complex with hostile parking conditions during drop-off and pick-up times, sparked concerns among parents.

The Community Response

A community petition quickly gained traction, accumulating over 300 signatures. This collective action led the Eagle County School District to open discussions with stakeholders, including Ascentia, the mobile home community's owner, and Eagle County officials. The community's concerns primarily focused on the children's safety, who were forced to walk by the highway without a barrier, and the hostility faced by parents during parking times.

Proposed Solutions

Ascentia responded to the concerns by outlining plans to construct spaces for two new bus stops in the summer. These stops are set to include safety features like lights, shelters, and an exit lane. However, the district's struggle to hire a crossing guard, even after increasing the wage, remains an unresolved issue. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has stated that moving the bus stop back to its original location is not an option due to traffic law violations.

Meeting Conclusion

Despite the lengthy and complex process, the meeting concluded on a positive note, with stakeholders appreciating the updates and forthcoming improvements. The long-standing issue of the bus stop safety at the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community may finally see a resolution. However, it also highlights the deeper issues of school transportation safety, the shortage of bus drivers, and the complexities of traffic laws that need to be addressed on a broader level.