Aviation

EAA Encourages Aviators to Support FAA’s MOSAIC Proposal

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
EAA Encourages Aviators to Support FAA's MOSAIC Proposal

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is rallying its members and the wider aviation community to voice their thoughts on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) rule proposal. The deadline for submitting comments is set for January 22, and the EAA is making strides to ensure that the voices of aviators are heard in this significant decision-making process.

Understanding the MOSAIC Proposal

The MOSAIC proposal is a pivotal shift in aviation regulation that aims to redefine the parameters for sport pilots and light-sport aircraft. The proposal is built upon the positive experiences with sport pilots and light-sport aircraft over the past two decades. In a significant deviation from the current gross weight limit, the proposed changes focus on performance standards.

Embracing Innovation, Fostering Growth

The EAA views the MOSAIC proposal as a golden opportunity to spur growth in the aviation community. The shift to performance standards, as opposed to weight limits, paves the way for the integration of innovative technologies. Moreover, the EAA believes that the changes will uphold the high safety standards that are paramount in aviation.

Getting Involved: The EAA’s Guidance

To facilitate the process of commenting on the proposal, the EAA has made a MOSAIC comment guide available on its website. This guide advises members on how to draft comments that encapsulate their personal experiences and perspectives, thereby lending support to the proposal. EAA CEO Jack J. Pelton is urging aviators everywhere to participate in the FAA’s consultation process, emphasizing the potential benefits of MOSAIC for the sport aviation community.

The EAA plans to file its official comments by the deadline and promises to make them public subsequently. The association is hopeful that the aviation community will rally behind this proposal, which promises to enhance the future of sport aviation.

Aviation United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

