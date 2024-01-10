en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

E2open Outlines Growth Strategies and Fiscal Q3 2024 Earnings

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
E2open Outlines Growth Strategies and Fiscal Q3 2024 Earnings

In a recent earnings call, cloud-based supply chain software provider, E2open, outlined its fiscal third quarter results for 2024, providing a glimpse into the company’s financial performance and growth strategy. The conference call divulged comments from the interim CEO, Andrew Appel, CCO Greg Randolph, and CFO Marje Armstrong, each lending their insights on the company’s future projections and the steps taken to address past shortcomings.

E2open’s Strategy for Success

Andrew Appel, serving as the interim CEO, underscored E2open’s potential for success based on its comprehensive software portfolio, a growing market opportunity, and a knowledgeable team. However, he candidly admitted that the company’s growth trajectory has been below the expected threshold. The main cause, he explained, was a lack of focus due to distractions from acquisition integration and client service gaps. To mitigate this, Appel detailed a strategy to bolster growth and reduce churn. The plan hinges on adopting a client-centric approach and improving sales execution.

Sales Transformation in Progress

Chief Commercial Officer Greg Randolph reported on the progress made in the company’s sales transformation initiative. The steps taken include new leadership hires and the development of sales training playbooks, which Randolph believes will drive new business and improve client relationships. The CCO’s comments reflect a commitment to revamping E2open’s sales strategy and focusing on customer satisfaction.

Financial Highlights

The earnings call also shed light on E2open’s financial performance for the third quarter. Despite a decline in revenue and a significant net loss due to impairment charges, the company managed to maintain strong adjusted EBITDA margins and improved cash flow. The presented financial figures included a quarterly loss per share of $2.20, and an expected total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $628 million to $633 million. The company’s cautious outlook is mirrored in its updated full-year 2024 guidance, which suggests a slight organic growth rate expected in GAAP subscription revenue.

The call, which also included a Q&A session, offered a comprehensive overview of E2open’s financial performance and future strategies. A replay of the earnings call is available on the company’s investor relations website, providing stakeholders a chance to revisit the key points discussed.

0
Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 mins ago
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
The Spanish energy sector has entered a critical phase with a second consecutive year of declining electricity demand, marking a 2.3% drop in 2022. This amounts to a total consumption of 244,686 GWh. This trend mirrors a similar pattern in Germany and is predominantly due to a decrease in industrial demand. Industries are still grappling
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
27 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
27 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
10 mins ago
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
15 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
21 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
5 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
12 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
12 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
12 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
15 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
21 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
24 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
26 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
26 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
29 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app