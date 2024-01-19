E.W. Scripps Company's Chief Legal Officer Bill Appleton to Retire, Dave Giles Named Successor

Bill Appleton, long-serving Chief Legal Officer for The E.W. Scripps Company, announced his retirement slated for the end of 2024. The baton of legal stewardship will be passed on to the capable hands of Dave Giles, the current Deputy General Counsel.

Appleton’s Legacy

Appleton’s association with Scripps is a tale of dedication and strategic leadership. His journey with the media giant began in 2008, but his influence on the company predates this, having served as an outside corporate legal counsel for 30 years prior. He was instrumental in guiding Scripps through its initial public offering in 1988 and the 2008 spinoff that birthed The E.W. Scripps Company and Scripps Networks Interactive.

During his tenure, Appleton played a pivotal role in key acquisitions that shaped the company's trajectory. These include McGraw Hill, Granite Broadcasting, Newsy, Midroll, Triton Digital, Nexstar-Tribune spinoff stations, and Cordillera. His expertise was also crucial in the 2015 transaction that spun off Scripps' newspapers and merged them with Journal Communications' newspapers, and the landmark acquisition of ION Media in 2021.

Giles: A Successor Well-Positioned

Dave Giles, the designated successor, is no stranger to the workings of Scripps. Having joined the company in 2004, he has accumulated extensive experience in various facets of media law, defense of the First Amendment, intellectual property and litigation, antitrust and regulatory issues, and has served as the company's chief ethics officer.

Giles' background is a unique blend of journalism and law, and he brings to the table a multitude of experiences from notable positions such as chair of the American Bar Association's Forum on Communications Law. His appointment comes with the confidence and endorsement of President and CEO Adam Symson, who lauded Appleton's contributions and expressed his faith in Giles to continue the legacy.

The E.W. Scripps Company: A Media Powerhouse

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media conglomerate that operates a broad spectrum of local TV broadcasters, national news outlets, and entertainment brands. It is recognized as the largest holder of broadcast spectrum in the U.S and also oversees the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee.