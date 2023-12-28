E-Scooters: A Global Perspective on Urban Mobility

In the bustling urban landscapes across the globe, electric scooters (e-scooters) have emerged as a predominant feature, eliciting diverse reactions from different cities. A total of 158 U.S. cities have willingly embraced ride-share e-scooter systems, while others, notably New Orleans and Las Vegas, have imposed rigorous bans. Recently, the city of Paris decided to join the latter group, implementing a prohibition on e-scooters. In a similar vein, San Francisco’s stringent regulations have driven Bird, a leading ride-share e-scooter company, to retreat from the city.

San Francisco: A Thorn in Bird’s Path

San Francisco posed significant challenges for Bird, forcing the company to leave despite its presence in approximately 400 cities worldwide. The city’s strict regulations, hefty fines for parking violations, and high vehicle theft rates have all contributed to Bird’s decision. Bird’s CEO, Shane Torchiana, highlighted San Francisco as a unique challenge in their global operations.

Washington D.C.: Embracing E-Scooters

Contrary to the hostile reception in some cities, Washington D.C. views e-scooters as a valuable addition to its transportation ecosystem. The District Department of Transportation has increased the permissible scooter count to 20,000, reflecting their commitment to fostering equity, sustainability, and safety through such programs.

Financial Struggles and Controversies Mar E-Scooter Industry

Companies like Bird, Lime, and Spin, representing the e-scooter industry, have found turning a profit challenging. Lime managed to report profitability on an unadjusted EBITDA basis in 2022. However, the industry has been plagued by controversies and injuries. Bird, which entered the public domain via a SPAC in November 2021, witnessed its stock value nosedive by approximately 98%. Nevertheless, Torchiana exudes optimism, forecasting free cash flow positivity for Bird in 2023.

UK E-Scooter Landscape

In the UK, the e-scooter ride-share industry experienced substantial growth, with Voi reporting that e-scooter rides replaced over 200,000 car journeys in Southampton alone. The company also noted a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, equating to the savings from six car trips around the world. The e-scooter scheme, which launched in Southampton in March 2021, has since spread to other UK cities. Riders covered 15 million miles in 2023, with many expressing a reduced dependence on cars. Voi’s e-scooters have been applauded for being convenient, affordable, and instrumental in lowering carbon emissions and air pollution.