E. Jean Carroll's Legal Victory: An $83 Million Defamation Case Against Donald Trump

In a significant legal triumph, E. Jean Carroll, the renowned former 'Ask E. Jean' columnist and author, won an $83 million defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. The victory was a resounding endorsement of her courage and resilience in the face of adversity. Carroll's legal battle stemmed from her allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

The Victory Celebration

Carroll's victory was celebrated at the Flower Shop bar in the Lower East Side of New York City. This media party, hosted by MSNBC journalist Molly Jong-Fast and Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman, was attended by various esteemed figures in media. As the guest of honor, Carroll reveled in the success of her legal battle, accepting praise, and partaking in selfie sessions with the attendees. She also made an appearance on Jong-Fast's podcast 'Fast Politics,' where she conveyed a jubilant and victorious mood.

The Landmark Verdict

The recent trial determined the damages owed by Trump, amounting to a staggering $83 million. This included $65 million in punitive damages, $11 in reputational damages, and $7.3 million in emotional damages. A previous award of $5 million for forcible penetration was also granted, although the jury cleared Trump of a rape claim. Judge Lewis Kaplan, presiding over the case, concluded that Carroll's testimony about the assault was 'substantially true.'

Reactions and Future Steps

Trump, however, has expressed disagreement with the court's verdicts and has announced plans to appeal, labeling the lawsuit a 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt.' In the wake of Carroll's victory, Megyn Kelly, the American journalist, criticized Carroll for her comments about sharing her lawsuit winnings, suggesting that it could potentially sway the election in Trump's favor.

While the legal battle has reached a significant milestone, the path ahead remains fraught with challenges. Carroll's victory, nonetheless, stands as a testament to the power of truth and the potential of justice being served.