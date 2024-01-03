en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability

In an announcement that signals a commitment to cultural integration and mutual understanding, Dysheka Mathis has been instated as a local coordinator for the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) in Aiken. Her principal responsibility will be to facilitate interactions between international high school exchange students, local schools, and host families.

Mathis: The Bridge between Cultures

As the Local Coordinator, Mathis is expected to provide support to students and their host families throughout the exchange experience. She is currently seeking families in Aiken interested in hosting exchange students for the 2024 academic year. The host families are expected to provide room, board, and guidance to the students, while the students themselves will carry their own medical insurance and personal expenses.

The primary goal of this initiative, spearheaded by Mathis, is to increase mutual understanding and improve relationships between countries through the cultural exchange program. By opening their homes and hearts to these international students, Aiken families will play a pivotal role in fostering a global community.

Aiken Author’s Canine Connection

On a different note, Aiken author Dale K. Haas has released a new book, “Edward, My Greatest Dog Ever.” This book, a collection of 49 short stories, is a heartwarming celebration of the profound bond between Haas and his dog, Edward. Available for purchase on various online platforms, the book offers readers a glimpse into the love and loyalty that only a pet can provide.

Breezeline: Committed to Environmental Sustainability

Lastly, in a display of corporate responsibility towards environmental sustainability, employees from Breezeline, a telecommunications company, have taken the initiative to clean up the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken. This cleanup effort is part of a broader initiative by the company that includes the planting of hundreds of trees across its service areas in the United States. The company’s actions serve as a testament to the role businesses can play in supporting the environment and contributing to greener communities.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
26 seconds ago
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
Certified dog trainer, Alice Brown, has opened the gates of Bond Furever Dog Training to the pet-loving communities of Beccles, Bungay, and the surrounding areas. The newly established service is all set to kickstart a series of educational and enjoyable classes, offering a unique blend of training sessions that center around positive reinforcement techniques. Home-Friendly
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
Coventry's Youth Empowerment through Music Culminates in 'Positive Choices' Album
8 mins ago
Coventry's Youth Empowerment through Music Culminates in 'Positive Choices' Album
Space Crunch at Mumbai University: Pali Department Proposes Infrastructural Overhaul
10 mins ago
Space Crunch at Mumbai University: Pali Department Proposes Infrastructural Overhaul
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
2 mins ago
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition
6 mins ago
Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition
Former Parkway Middle School Site in Haverhill Up for Sale for Residential Development
7 mins ago
Former Parkway Middle School Site in Haverhill Up for Sale for Residential Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
17 seconds
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
34 seconds
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
40 seconds
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
40 seconds
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
1 min
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
1 min
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
1 min
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
2 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
3 mins
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app