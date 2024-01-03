Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability

In an announcement that signals a commitment to cultural integration and mutual understanding, Dysheka Mathis has been instated as a local coordinator for the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) in Aiken. Her principal responsibility will be to facilitate interactions between international high school exchange students, local schools, and host families.

Mathis: The Bridge between Cultures

As the Local Coordinator, Mathis is expected to provide support to students and their host families throughout the exchange experience. She is currently seeking families in Aiken interested in hosting exchange students for the 2024 academic year. The host families are expected to provide room, board, and guidance to the students, while the students themselves will carry their own medical insurance and personal expenses.

The primary goal of this initiative, spearheaded by Mathis, is to increase mutual understanding and improve relationships between countries through the cultural exchange program. By opening their homes and hearts to these international students, Aiken families will play a pivotal role in fostering a global community.

Aiken Author’s Canine Connection

On a different note, Aiken author Dale K. Haas has released a new book, “Edward, My Greatest Dog Ever.” This book, a collection of 49 short stories, is a heartwarming celebration of the profound bond between Haas and his dog, Edward. Available for purchase on various online platforms, the book offers readers a glimpse into the love and loyalty that only a pet can provide.

Breezeline: Committed to Environmental Sustainability

Lastly, in a display of corporate responsibility towards environmental sustainability, employees from Breezeline, a telecommunications company, have taken the initiative to clean up the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken. This cleanup effort is part of a broader initiative by the company that includes the planting of hundreds of trees across its service areas in the United States. The company’s actions serve as a testament to the role businesses can play in supporting the environment and contributing to greener communities.