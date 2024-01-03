en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a prominent biopharmaceutical company, has declared its involvement in the prestigious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is earmarked for January 11, where Dynavax, known for its innovative contributions in developing and marketing vaccines to combat infectious diseases, will present at 11:15 a.m. PT.

Webcast Presentation and Access

The company’s presentation will be broadcast online and can be accessed via the ‘Events & Presentations’ page in the ‘Investors’ section of Dynavax’s website. This online accessibility allows the global audience to gain insights into the company’s strategies, products, and future plans.

Contribution to Global Health

Dynavax’s portfolio boasts two pivotal commercial products: the HEPLISAV-B vaccine and the CpG 1018 adjuvant. The former is a Hepatitis B vaccine, approved and recommended for adults over 18 in the United States, European Union, and Great Britain. The latter has been instrumental as a component in several COVID-19 vaccines, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the global fight against the pandemic.

Future Endeavors

Committed to its mission of protecting against infectious diseases, Dynavax is intensifying the use of CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant. The company has embarked on clinical programs for vaccines against shingles, Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), and through global partnerships, is focusing on vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza, and universal influenza.

Dynavax frequently updates its website and maintains an active social media presence to keep stakeholders informed about its ongoing projects and breakthroughs.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Tinley Beverage Company to Secure $1.5M Through Non-Brokered Private Placement
In a strategic move to bolster its financial footing, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. has declared plans to carry out a non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise capital up to $1,500,000. This fund-raising initiative includes offering 60,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 each. Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant, granting the
Tinley Beverage Company to Secure $1.5M Through Non-Brokered Private Placement
Strategic Resilience Amid Stock Lows: A Look at Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Altria
2 mins ago
Strategic Resilience Amid Stock Lows: A Look at Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Altria
Warby Parker Stock Opens with a 5.67% Increase: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins ago
Warby Parker Stock Opens with a 5.67% Increase: A Comprehensive Overview
The Evolution of Business Travel in the Era of Remote Work
2 mins ago
The Evolution of Business Travel in the Era of Remote Work
Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Stock Dips Amidst Positive Earnings Outlook
2 mins ago
Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Stock Dips Amidst Positive Earnings Outlook
LA Garment Workers Receive $1 Million in Back Wages: Labor Rights Victory
2 mins ago
LA Garment Workers Receive $1 Million in Back Wages: Labor Rights Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
36 seconds
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
58 seconds
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
2 mins
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
2 mins
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
2 mins
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
3 mins
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
3 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
3 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app