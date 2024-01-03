Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a prominent biopharmaceutical company, has declared its involvement in the prestigious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is earmarked for January 11, where Dynavax, known for its innovative contributions in developing and marketing vaccines to combat infectious diseases, will present at 11:15 a.m. PT.

Webcast Presentation and Access

The company’s presentation will be broadcast online and can be accessed via the ‘Events & Presentations’ page in the ‘Investors’ section of Dynavax’s website. This online accessibility allows the global audience to gain insights into the company’s strategies, products, and future plans.

Contribution to Global Health

Dynavax’s portfolio boasts two pivotal commercial products: the HEPLISAV-B vaccine and the CpG 1018 adjuvant. The former is a Hepatitis B vaccine, approved and recommended for adults over 18 in the United States, European Union, and Great Britain. The latter has been instrumental as a component in several COVID-19 vaccines, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the global fight against the pandemic.

Future Endeavors

Committed to its mission of protecting against infectious diseases, Dynavax is intensifying the use of CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant. The company has embarked on clinical programs for vaccines against shingles, Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), and through global partnerships, is focusing on vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza, and universal influenza.

Dynavax frequently updates its website and maintains an active social media presence to keep stakeholders informed about its ongoing projects and breakthroughs.